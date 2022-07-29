ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary

By Julian Resendiz
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTaQx_0gy7Aw2l00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism.

The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a Walmart that left 23 people dead and 23 wounded. A representative of the Mexican consulate will attend the 8:30 a.m. ceremony. The shooting claimed the lives of nine Mexican citizens, some of whom were naturalized Americans as well. A mariachi band will play music in honor of the victims.

Other events will take place throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The El Paso massacre occurred in 2019 as a result of weak gun laws as well as the spread of hateful, white supremacist and xenophobic rhetoric towards immigrants of color and minorities,” said the Border Network for Human Rights, which will hold a memorial at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ponder Park, 7500 Burges Drive. The act will include a procession with crosses.

Federal trial date set for alleged Walmart shooter

The shooter allegedly drove 10 hours from North Texas to the border after posting an online manifesto denouncing the “Hispanic invasion” of Texas. He allegedly walked into the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall and began shooting with an AK-47; he later gave himself up to police.

Both BNHR as well as U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, are calling for stricter gun control laws.

“I will do what I have done three straight years: talk to the families and be with the families and also be out in the community because it’s a terrible day,” Escobar said on Friday. “I know we will experience (again) much emotion and pain and it’s important to be together as much as possible.”

Escobar has spent much of the week promoting gun legislation in the House that will include a ban on “assault weapons,” which she says still doesn’t have sufficient support in the Senate.

She also chastised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Trump for coming to El Paso in the days following the massacre and making promises she says they did not fulfill.

“One family was made major promises of financial support. She lost her husband and never heard back from Trump. Unfortunately, many of our families are living with the financial consequences of that shooting,” she said.

Angered but undeterred: Border community found strength in wake of mass shooting

Escobar accused Abbott – who has called out previous allegations she’s made against him as “inaccurate” – of making Texas less safe for minorities since the El Paso shooting, not safer, by supporting open-carry gun laws in the state.

Getting back to the healing, Live Active El Paso will be hosting a “healing session” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave.

On Wednesday, the El Paso Museum of History will hold an exhibit called Resiliency that includes items left by community members at a makeshift memorial behind the Walmart in the days after the mass shooting.

Luminarias will be placed at Ponder Park from 7 to 9 p.m. with El Paso Pro-Musica providing a musical tribute. Various public artworks and buildings will be lighted up that evening. And the El Paso Chamber will sponsor a “flashing ceremony” starting at 8:30 p.m. in which the city’s iconic star on the Franklin Mountains will turn on and off 23 times for each victim

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Greg Abbott
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy