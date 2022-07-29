www.northernexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"
July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
Photography Display by Patricia McCleery
See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan carnivorous plants on display through July. 231-331-4318.
Cadillac Footliters Auditions
For "The 39 Steps." A cast of four adults portrays nearly 150 characters in this funny thriller. If you're that special person in your friend group who's always trying accents & isn't afraid of a hectic pace, this one is for you.
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau
Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
Baby's Breath Removal
Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
