DHS Applies Increased Tiered Reimbursement Rates for Child Care Centers

Governor McKee Calls on PUC to Take Specific Action to Provide Relief in Response to Rhode Island Energy's Request for Rate Increase
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today filed public comment urging the Public Utilities Commission to take specific action to provide relief to Rhode Islanders in response to Rhode Island Energy's request for a rate increase of 47 percent effective October 1. In his comments, the Governor urged the...
Statement from Governor McKee on Judge Vogel's Retirement from the Rhode Island Superior Court
PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Netti Vogel today informed Governor Dan McKee that she is retiring from the Court as of August 31, 2022. She was nominated to the bench by Governor Bruce Sundlun in 1994. In response to this news, Governor McKee has released...
