‘Max Headroom’ Reboot in Development at AMC, Matt Frewer Set to Reprise Role

There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO