Texas energy leader concerned with energy security, tax and spend climate plan

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
SSA Announces Update for the ‘My Social Security’ Platform
The Social Security Administration's "my Social Security" platform is getting a makeover designed to improve the experience -- and perhaps push more people onto the platform. Social Security: New Bill...
Amrita Patel to lead Wells Fargo Equipment Finance
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced Amrita Patel will lead Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (WFEF), which offers specialized financing for purchase, acquisition or leasing of assets pertaining to equipment, transportation and rental fleets, as well as comprehensive vendor and dealer programs. Patel will report to Mary Katherine DuBose, head of the bank’s secured lending and leasing businesses within Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005336/en/ Amrita Patel, Head of Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (Photo: Wells Fargo)
How The World's Oldest Sovereign Fund Is Facing Management Headwinds
Kuwait Investment Authority, the world’s oldest sovereign fund which backs BlackRock Inc. BLK among other, has fired the head of its London arm, Saleh Al-Ateeqi, asking him to leave without serving the standard three-month notice period, reported Bloomberg. What Happened: Ateeqi is believed to have clashed with a few...
Healthcare targets and 'corporate orphans' take center stage amid a dearth of M&A activity
Today's biggest story on Wall Street looks into two trending topics across the M&A space — healthcare targets and corporate divestitures. The pandemic has shifted how consumers tackle their health needs, and that's an opportunity for dealmakers.
