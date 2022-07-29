radio.foxnews.com
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong
A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
What Happened to Pastor John Gray? Wife Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Message
On Sunday, July 10, Pastor John Gray's wife Aventer Gray revealed that her husband had suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism on Thursday evening and was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). According to the National Library of Medicine, a "saddle pulmonary embolism (SPE) is a rare type of acute...
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Ancient Manuscript Claims Jesus of Nazareth Lived in a Japanese Village for 106 years
The burial ground to what some claim is Jesus' final resting placeJensen Walker/WIKIMEDIA. According to a mysterious Japanese manuscript called the Takenouchi documents, everything we know of Jesus Christ is wrong. The documents state that Jesus visited Japan when he was twenty-one to study theology from a Shinto priest.
Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day
Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
Bill Gates Says He Admires This World Leader: 'I Will Never Forget The Example He Set'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates himself is a globally influential figure, especially for his philanthropic work. The tech entrepreneur late Sunday shared on Twitter a leader he admired. Coinciding with former South African President Nelson Mandela's birth anniversary, Gates tweeted that his "legacy lives on as reminder that it's...
I Believed I Was Destined To Be A Nun. But When I Moved Into A Convent, Things Changed.
"This was just another of the many signs barraging me throughout my senior year of college. A gut-dropping confirmation of my greatest fear and my greatest certainty —God was going to make me be a nun."
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
Healthline
Dear Fat, Black Girls Who Were Not Spared from Diet Culture — I Understand
Society perceives Black women as unaffected by body image concerns. In the early 2000s, there were several widely-circulated studies about the media’s impact on girls’ body image. Increased access to the internet opened up a whole new world for adolescents. Now, the TV, movies, and the web were working in tandem to fuel our insecurities about the way we looked.
Pastor Creflo Dollar Who Once Asked Congregants to Help Him Buy $65 Million Jet, Now Admits He Misled Them About Tithing
For those who have prayed for better days and have worked hard trying to “make a dollar out of 15 cents,” Atlanta-based Pastor Creflo Dollar is now coming to his senses saying that he was all wrong about tithing. In a new video, the controversial 30,000-member World Changers...
New 'I Am Jesus Christ' Footage Shows The Cleansing Of The Temple
Development on the first-person Jesus Christ simulator is moving along nicely. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, let me recap. Indie developer SimulaM announced I Am Jesus Christ back in 2019 and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The game is being built in Unreal...
The Nash Papyrus is the oldest Hebrew text discovered in Egypt and it mentions the Ten Commandments
The Nash PapyrusPhoto by unknown, uploaded Daniel.baranek; Public Domain image. The Nash Papyrus was first acquired in Egypt in 1902 by W.L. Nash. Nash was the Secretary of the Society of Biblical Archaeology in England.
Pope derides Biden's abortion views, Catholic self-identity as 'incoherence'
Pope Francis questioned President Biden's conscience on Tuesday in an interview during which he described the commander-in-chief's religious identity and views on abortion as incoherent. "A month after conception, the DNA of the fetus is already there and the organs are aligned. There is human life," the pontiff said in...
