www.dresdenenterprise.com
Related
radionwtn.com
First UC Football Preseason Scrimmage Ends In Tie
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason produced a familiar evaluation. “I saw some good things. And I saw some things we need to get better at,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after his squad tied Dresden 3-3 in varsity play Friday on the Lions’ turf.
bassmaster.com
Junior: Lone Star Junior Bassmasters win 2022 National Championship
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Victories are not always dramatic and glamorous, but Mark Cerja Jr. and Gus Richardson of the Lone Star Junior Bassmasters were proud of their gritty, gutsy effort. Grinding through a stingy final round, they tallied a two-day total of 18 pounds, 5 ounces and won the...
WBBJ
Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky
FULTON, Ky. — A free show is being held just across the border in Kentucky. The Fulton Tourism Commission is hosting Music by KOTA on Aug. 13. They are an alternative rock band from Memphis, and their work has been influenced by many big name stars and groups like the Beatles, John Mayer, the Rolling Stones and more.
WBBJ
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According to SCSO, Craig...
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
radionwtn.com
BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August
Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
thunderboltradio.com
School Resource Officers Returning to School System
As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested during drug trafficking bust
Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/22 – 08/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man
MAYFIELD, KY- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in searching for Dennis Wilcox, who is wanted out of Graves County. Wilcox was last seen just inside Carlisle County in the Beulah / Kirbyton area, after abandoning...
Comments / 0