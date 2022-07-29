Veterans frustrated as Senate fails to pass “PACT Act”

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO