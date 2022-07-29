ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans frustrated as Senate fails to pass “PACT Act”

MSNBC

Why did the GOP reject a bill to help veterans exposed to toxins?

It may not have been the highest profile legislative fight of the year, but the Senate was expected to do something important for a sizable group of American veterans last night. As The Hill reported, Republicans had other ideas. Republican lawmakers blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Chuck Schumer says he will give ‘our Republican friends’ another chance to pass burn pits bill before recess

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to give “our Republican friends” one more chance to vote on the burn pits bill before the Senate goes off on a one-month recess.Mr Schumer spoke to The Independent on Capitol Hill on Thursday hours after GOP lawmakers voted to block a landmark bill that would provide much-needed healthcare and disability benefits to veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.The Democrat revealed he plans to bring the vote back to the Senate floor on Monday in a last-ditch effort to get the bill passed before lawmakers head...
POLITICO

How did the Senate go from partisan battle lines over a microchips bill to easy bipartisan passage? A pivotal briefing and CEO pressure helped, Chuck Schumer said.

The majority leader identified the moment he got Mitch McConnell's buy-in. Pulling CHIPS from the trash: One month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued an ultimatum to Democrats — abandon your party-line reconciliation spending plans, or kiss GOP support for your prized semiconductor bill goodbye. Fast forward a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Schumer to set vote on bill that helps veterans impacted by burn pits

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

On bill to aid veterans exposed to toxins, Cruz’s pitch falls short

It seems like the sort of bill that should’ve passed unanimously. The legislation’s formal name is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (S.3373), but most folks just call it the PACT Act, and it’s tough to argue against its merits.
The Associated Press

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A woman claiming to represent the state Board of Elections appeared at his home in Fuquay-Varina in late June, a checklist of street addresses in hand, and repeated the request, he said. When Harney — a 31-year-old historian at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — refused and questioned the woman’s affiliation, she left with a warning: If Green Party candidates gain ballot access, they could take away votes from Democrats and hand the GOP victories in tight races, namely the Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Rep. Ted Budd. “I told her, ‘What you’re doing now makes Democrats look very desperate,’” said Harney, a registered independent. “But, more importantly, it goes against the democratic process because you’re actively trying to ensure another party doesn’t make it onto the ballot.”

