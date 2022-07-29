Veterans frustrated as Senate fails to pass “PACT Act”

foxwilmington.com
MSNBC
Why did the GOP reject a bill to help veterans exposed to toxins?
It may not have been the highest profile legislative fight of the year, but the Senate was expected to do something important for a sizable group of American veterans last night. As The Hill reported, Republicans had other ideas. Republican lawmakers blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate...
Joe Manchin Agrees To Sweeping Legislation To Raise Taxes On Wealthy, Invest In Climate
The proposed legislation, called the "Inflation Reduction Act,” will raise taxes on the wealthy to fund investments in climate and health care.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
Anger as Republicans block bill to help military veterans exposed to toxins
Jon Stewart, who has lobbied for bipartisan bill to expand healthcare for veterans, condemns ‘stab-vets-in-the-back senators’
Chuck Schumer says he will give ‘our Republican friends’ another chance to pass burn pits bill before recess
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to give “our Republican friends” one more chance to vote on the burn pits bill before the Senate goes off on a one-month recess.Mr Schumer spoke to The Independent on Capitol Hill on Thursday hours after GOP lawmakers voted to block a landmark bill that would provide much-needed healthcare and disability benefits to veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.The Democrat revealed he plans to bring the vote back to the Senate floor on Monday in a last-ditch effort to get the bill passed before lawmakers head...
POLITICO
How did the Senate go from partisan battle lines over a microchips bill to easy bipartisan passage? A pivotal briefing and CEO pressure helped, Chuck Schumer said.
The majority leader identified the moment he got Mitch McConnell's buy-in. Pulling CHIPS from the trash: One month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued an ultimatum to Democrats — abandon your party-line reconciliation spending plans, or kiss GOP support for your prized semiconductor bill goodbye. Fast forward a...
WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits
Jon Stewart will join Democratic lawmakers Thursday in a news conference pushing for legislation that would significantly expand health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m....
Burn Pit Bill Loses Support From Senate GOP — Here’s Who Voted No on It
The House and Senate previously passed a bill that would expand healthcare and other benefits to veterans who suffered toxic exposure to burn pits. The bill was stalled after some minor changes were made. After lawmakers came together once again to vote on the new version of the multi-billion dollar bill, it was turned down. Who voted no on the burn pit bill?
Republicans Tweet Support For Troops, Right Before Blocking A Veterans Health Care Bill
"None of them care — except to tweet,” Jon Stewart said after GOP lawmakers stalled a bill meant to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
Washington Examiner
Senate GOP opposition delays, but likely won’t thwart, veterans' healthcare bill
Senate Republicans largely voted against advancing a recent veterans' healthcare bill in a surprise move that infuriated veterans' advocates and forced Democrats to put the sweeping legislation on hold temporarily. A procedural motion on Wednesday to end debate on the bill, named the Honoring our PACT Act, failed in a...
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson will rule on one affirmative action case despite recusal pledge
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be able to weigh in on a lawsuit surrounding alleged discriminatory college admissions practices after the high court decoupled a pair of cases surrounding affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina , Chapel Hill. Jackson, who was sworn...
MilitaryTimes
Angry veterans advocates scramble to save toxic exposure bill after surprise setback
Veterans advocates scheduled a victory-lap press conference outside the Capitol for Thursday morning in anticipation of passing new toxic exposure benefits legislation. But after 41 Senate Republicans blocked the measure on Wednesday night, the event turned into a obscenity-laced rage fest instead. “America’s heroes who fought our wars are outside...
Senate Passes Capito Water Resources Bill Containing Major West Virginia Wins
Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), along with Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) led the Senate in passing the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. WRDA authorizes...
Manchin to Sinema: Believe in this bill
All eyes have now turned to the Arizona Democrat to see if she will support the legislation agreed to last week.
Experts warn of election ‘havoc’ across the U.S. if North Carolina case succeeds
WASHINGTON — Legal experts last week warned lawmakers on the U.S. House Administration Committee that if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a North Carolina case that embraces a fringe election theory, it would undermine future elections across the country. “To be blunt, it would be extraordinary destabilizing,” said Carolyn...
Schumer to set vote on bill that helps veterans impacted by burn pits
NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to assist electric boat manufacturer with $1M plus of incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize electric boat manufacturer Forza X1’s new plant in McDowell County by more than $1 million, an investment some believe is unnecessary. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday touted the state’s latest development deal that will award Forza X1 $1,367,000 over...
MSNBC
On bill to aid veterans exposed to toxins, Cruz’s pitch falls short
It seems like the sort of bill that should’ve passed unanimously. The legislation’s formal name is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (S.3373), but most folks just call it the PACT Act, and it’s tough to argue against its merits.
Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A woman claiming to represent the state Board of Elections appeared at his home in Fuquay-Varina in late June, a checklist of street addresses in hand, and repeated the request, he said. When Harney — a 31-year-old historian at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — refused and questioned the woman’s affiliation, she left with a warning: If Green Party candidates gain ballot access, they could take away votes from Democrats and hand the GOP victories in tight races, namely the Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Rep. Ted Budd. “I told her, ‘What you’re doing now makes Democrats look very desperate,’” said Harney, a registered independent. “But, more importantly, it goes against the democratic process because you’re actively trying to ensure another party doesn’t make it onto the ballot.”
