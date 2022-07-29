West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County

West Nile virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”

