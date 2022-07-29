West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County

foxwilmington.com
West Nile virus identified in NC resident
West Nile virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”
WITN
Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach. WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.
foxwilmington.com
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Whiteville has grant money on the way to help improve its use of drones for critical operations. Whiteville’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Ops Department currently uses the drones to survey fires, crime scenes, and assist in rescue efforts. Hal Lowder of Whiteville...
WECT
Bird conservation effort takes flight at Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Every summer, thousands of tourists flock to Southeastern North Carolina — some by land and some by air. But few arrive as early as the colony of black skimmers that travels hundreds of miles to land on the southern end of Wrightsville Beach every March.
foxwilmington.com
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, August 2, to appropriate funds totaling in $2,430,400 to install two traffic signals and pedestrian signs at the intersections of South 3rd Street on both Orange Street and Ann Street. NCDOT Division Traffic...
WECT
Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte
Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community. Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need. Pacon is...
WECT
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
'That was a dinosaur.' Brunswick County neighborhood runs into issues saying see you later to lurking alligator
Running across an alligator is nothing new in the South, especially for those who live near a body of water. But how do you get rid of one? Some Brunswick County neighbors said they've had trouble saying, "See you later." Carol Wollery has lived in her Brunswick County home for...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution authorizing WPD officers to enforce liquor law violations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council will vote on a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday, August 2, that could help the New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) with the enforcement of liquor law violations in the Central Business District. The proposal would have the City of...
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WECT
Privilege or part of the plan? Why would State Bar agree to lift arrest order?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When a judge agreed to an order for arrest for New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman, many people following the story assumed she would be arrested and spend weekends in jail. So it came as a surprise to many when her attorney sent WECT a...
foxwilmington.com
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on...
WECT
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Morning Fire
One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
WECT
Wilmington man arrested for trafficking meth and possession of firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington was sentenced on July 29 to 113 months in prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. During an investigation between June 9 and September 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Terrance Fred Tracy Jr. was revealed to have distributed more than 600 grams of methamphetamine.
CBS News
Nephew, uncle facing OUI, drug charges after truck crashes into Wilmington home
Court documents said the driver had alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
