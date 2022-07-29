👋 Hey, it's Monica. I stopped by Whittier Elementary School in Pilsen last month to taste the future of CPS food. This was one of 40 summer tastings the district is holding to help shape the upcoming school year's new menu. What happened: CPS caterer Open Kitchens tested veggie pasta, breakfast tacos and chocolate hummus with community members. I adored the garlicky pasta with carrots and broccoli as well as the not-too-sweet chickpea chocolate spread that recalled a peanut butter cup. The breakfast taco didn't thrill me. Quick takes: The Carrizales family evaluated dishes at a cafeteria together and...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO