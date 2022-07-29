Breaking: One Smith County, Texas Deputy Killed, One Injured During Traffic Stop

ksfa860.com
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
Upshur County Sheriff investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 30-year-old Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday. Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was later found off of Azalea Road […]
KLTV
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
Upshur County officials searching for missing man whose disappearance deemed 'suspicious'
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte. The UCSO says Williams was last seen in Gilmer around midnight on Wednesday, July 27, at a...
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.
Harrison County law enforcement arrest 11 people for several charges after shootings
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County law enforcement arrested 11 people on Thursday after a gang-related shooting and other shootings in Harrison County. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department carried out a joint arrest operation in Marshall and Harrison County. Officials […]
KTBS
11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence
MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
KLTV
KLTV
Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
Skeletal remains found by work crew in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A work crew in Panola County found skeletal remains in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the scene by the work crew, where they were able to confirm that the remains were in fact human. The sheriff’s office said […]
KLTV
A Smith County deputy died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Frankston Highway early Friday.
KTAL
Sheriff’s office seeks missing Harrison County man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Harleton-area man. According to the sheriff’s office, 69-year-old Joseph Edgar Murray was last seen on Thursday walking from his home in Northwestern Harrison County. He was wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes. Murray has a tattoo that says “Free Wheeler” on his left arm.
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
KSLA
Skeletal remains found in Panola Co. woods
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area in the county. A work crew found the remains in some woods on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators responded and confirmed the remains are in fact human. Officials with the sheriff’s office say there were no apparent signs of criminal activity.
Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County wreck that left 5 dead
TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room." "I [saw] the picture of us and I...
