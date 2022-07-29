Breaking: One Smith County, Texas Deputy Killed, One Injured During Traffic Stop

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.

