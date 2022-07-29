What’s really going on at the Corsica ballpark?

pureoldies1035.com
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
Long-time Bison provider to transfer to Plankinton
The transition of Dan Kvale, PA-C, to the Aurora County Community Health Center in Plankinton, South Dakota, marks the end of an era for his Bison patients. It will not mark the end of quality care for the Bison Community. His last day at the Bison Community Clinic is August...
Cement shortage could affect I-90 project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cement producers in the region are looking at allocating weekly amounts to highway contractors for projects, the South Dakota Transportation Commission learned Thursday. Craig Smith, director of operations for the state Department of Transportation, said the shortage could affect work on the Salem-Humboldt segment of...
