Capitol Notebook: Iowa part of $2.4B multistate settlement with opioid maker

ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
3 News Now
Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers
Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
KIMT
Iowa sues tobacco companies for over $100 million in withheld payments
DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is accusing 18 tobacco companies of cheating it out more than $133 million. State Attorney General Tom Miller is suing Philip Morris, USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and 16 other tobacco companies for violating the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, which requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens. The motion, filed in Polk County District Court, alleges that the companies have withheld a portion of their annual payments to Iowa in bad faith and “through a scheme of false claims and feigned ignorance.”
KCCI.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against tobacco companies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is suing tobacco companies after he says they shortchanged the state by millions of dollars. Miller accuses Philip Morris, USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and 16 other tobacco companies of defrauding Iowa of more than $133 million, according to the suit filed Thursday.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Albia Newspapers
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Kim Reynolds Court, Republican endorses Democrats, and a close AG campaign
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Kim Reynolds Court, a career Iowa Republican Congressman endorses Democrats, a close AG campaign, and Todd tells Iowa Democrats to show him the money. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create...
ktvo.com
Iowa state officials educating public on what human trafficking may look like
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saturday, July 30th is world day against human trafficking. Iowa state officials are working to raise awareness on the issue. In the past decade, state officials have worked along side each other, truckers, and businesses across Iowa to put a stop to this issue. Iowa Secretary...
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Pritzker, Raoul on Illinois efforts to combat opioid epidemic
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans for distributing the state's share of several recent settlements with opioid manufacturers.
KCRG.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
KETV.com
$1.337 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois; Iowa sees $2 million ticket
The Mega Millions jackpot went to one lucky person, or group, in a Chicago suburb. Megamillions.com says there was only one ticket sold matching the $1.337 billion numbers, defying the 1 in 302.5 million odds of winning. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. Purchased at a Speedway gas...
KBUR
State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case
Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
WQAD
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
Check your numbers! The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.
1011now.com
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. The deplorable exploitation of fellow humans, human trafficking, has no place in a civilized world but can be found everywhere. “The scale of this problem is vast,” U.S. Attorney General Antony Blinken said this week. “There are nearly...
Corydon Times-Republican
D.C. Dispatch: Iowa’s delegation works to improve communication systems for severe weather
Damaged property in Winterset, Iowa, after a tornado hit resulting in the death of seven people and a power outage. (Photo courtesy of NWS storm survey) All four of Iowa’s U.S. representatives supported bipartisan legislation this week to modernize the National Weather Service’s communication networks. Iowa’s D.C. delegation...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Waterhemp a problem for growers in parts of Illinois and Iowa
Waterhemp a problem for growers in parts of Illinois and Iowa. A tech service rep covering western Illinois and eastern Iowa for BASF says weeds have been a problem this year. Kurt Maertens tells Brownfield the growing season started slow because it was cool and wet, but conditions turned hot and dry the second week of May.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
theperrynews.com
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
