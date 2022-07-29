Capitol Notebook: Iowa part of $2.4B multistate settlement with opioid maker

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is accusing 18 tobacco companies of cheating it out more than $133 million. State Attorney General Tom Miller is suing Philip Morris, USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and 16 other tobacco companies for violating the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, which requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens. The motion, filed in Polk County District Court, alleges that the companies have withheld a portion of their annual payments to Iowa in bad faith and “through a scheme of false claims and feigned ignorance.”

3 DAYS AGO