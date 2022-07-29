Ever since Uber was able to exploit the idea of federating the taxi service from badged drivers to independent contractors, it hasn't been a pretty financial picture. The company itself only recently turned profits after more than a decade burning venture capital and a lot of drivers who have resorted to living off of the gig are struggling to stay afloat. Coming out of a pandemic-induced labor crisis, Uber is trying to make things more predictable, ergo, appealing for drivers to get them back into the game on a larger scale.

TRAFFIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO