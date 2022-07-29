wbznewsradio.iheart.com
Bernie Sanders Wants To Force Airlines To Refund Passengers for Flights Delayed Over 1 Hour
Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proposing that the federal government take "immediate action" to reduce flight cancellations and delays that have been inconveniencing American travelers this summer. According to Sanders, the U.S. government ought to fine airlines $55,000 per passenger...
Amtrak Is Extending Its Policy on Waiving Change Fees — What to Know
Train travelers can continue to book with flexibility top of mind, as Amtrak confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Tuesday that it will extend waivers on change fees through Oct. 31, 2022. Since at least March 2020, the rail service has not been charging passengers the normal change fee associated...
Uber coddles drivers with more trip options, guaranteed fares, and bigger perks
Ever since Uber was able to exploit the idea of federating the taxi service from badged drivers to independent contractors, it hasn't been a pretty financial picture. The company itself only recently turned profits after more than a decade burning venture capital and a lot of drivers who have resorted to living off of the gig are struggling to stay afloat. Coming out of a pandemic-induced labor crisis, Uber is trying to make things more predictable, ergo, appealing for drivers to get them back into the game on a larger scale.
