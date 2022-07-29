State Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident in Bath.

www.nyspnews.com
Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
Steuben County woman arrested after kids ingest edible marijuana
Hornellsville, N.Y. — A woman from Steuben County faces charges after two children allegedly ingested edible marijuana that belonged to her. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested July 26 in Hornellsville after the two children were hospitalized. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, the children ingested marijuana that was...
Rochester teenager in critical condition after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
UPDATE: Man found dead in vehicle near Jay and Orchard streets Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A male victim was found dead in a vehicle on the 400 block of Jay Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said they found a man with one gunshot wound to his upper body inside a car along the street. The man was unconscious, and died on the scene just as emergency crews arrived.
Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home
Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
Victim identified in fatal Interstate 86 crash
New updates have been released from New York State Police regarding the accident on I-86 that left one individual dead. According to police, Casey Getman, 29, died Friday afternoon from complications from a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Town of Bath. Police say that […]
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Man recovering from shooting in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital
Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.
Four People Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after police say they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall. On Monday, at around 2:30 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
Two men arrested for errant target shooting in Livingston County
Conesus, N.Y. — Two men face weapon-related charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to McGinty Road in Conesus July 22 for a report of stray bullets striking the ground of a neighboring property. Investigators found that Carl Engert, 23, of Lackawanna, and Kevin...
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
