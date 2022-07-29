Las Vegas police release video of husky puppy rescued from locked car with mouth taped shut

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released a video on Thursday from July 20 when they helped rescue a husky puppy locked in a car with its mouth taped shut.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a news release said that on July 20 around 3 p.m., they received a call from security at a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip after they spotted a puppy inside a locked car on the top floor of the parking garage. LVMPD said the temperature that day was about 113 degrees.

Security at the Bellagio Hotel was able to get the puppy out of the car and climbed through the car’s sunroof to do so, according to KLAS. The puppy was left with no food, water or air conditioning. The puppy also had its mouth taped shut.

LVMPD said that during their investigation, they learned that the dog was in the car for about two hours while the owner, Raul Carbajal, 50, allegedly went inside the casino to gamble.

Carbajal was arrested for willful, malicious torture of an animal, according to LVMPD.

LVMPD released a video from the rescue on Thursday, over a week after the rescue, and shared that the 3-month-old husky puppy is continuing to receive medical treatment and is still with animal control.

