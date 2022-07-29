ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
Annandale, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report

Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Police Persistence Produces Prisoner

A wanted Stafford man only delayed his journey to the Rappahannock Regional Jail after initially refusing to exit his home last night. On July 29th at 9:41 p.m. deputies responded to a home on US Ford Lane in an attempt to locate Hans Zerbe, 57. Fredericksburg Police had active warrants on file for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Zerbe refused to exit the home, but deputes were not about to give up.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clarion Inn
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
staffordsheriff.com

Juvenile Jailed for Appropriated Auto

A check of a suspicious car in a North Stafford parking lot Friday night resulted in serious charges for a juvenile. On July 29th at 10:24 p.m. Deputy J.W. Ahern responded to the Porter Library on Parkway Boulevard to check a suspicious vehicle. He received information three people were in a Toyota Rav4 in the parking lot of the closed building.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Reward of Up To $10,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Murder of Mechanic Who Was Shot and Killed While Working Two Weeks Ago

The Takoma Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at about 11:05 am. The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic on the Advanced Auto Store parking lot located at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Montgomery County, Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy