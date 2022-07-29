www.staffordsheriff.com
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Baltimore Man Driving On Suspended License Arrested After Vehicle Search
A Baltimore man driving on a suspended license was arrested after officers found a large quantity of suspected drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Hanover, authorities say. Tavon Sprye Sr., 39, was pulled over for registration and moving violations in the area of Coca-Cola Drive and MD...
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder In 'Senseless Act:' ADA
A 39-year-old man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of attempted murder in Maryland for chasing a man with a shotgun and shooting him in the head, authorities announced. Waldorf resident William Anthony Smothers, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of James...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for exposing himself to woman, juvenile inside Vienna Walmart
VIENNA, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after exposing himself inside a Walmart located in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. Demetrius Mills, 27, exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section on July 26 around 6:45 p.m., according to police.
Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report
Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
Police Persistence Produces Prisoner
A wanted Stafford man only delayed his journey to the Rappahannock Regional Jail after initially refusing to exit his home last night. On July 29th at 9:41 p.m. deputies responded to a home on US Ford Lane in an attempt to locate Hans Zerbe, 57. Fredericksburg Police had active warrants on file for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Zerbe refused to exit the home, but deputes were not about to give up.
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Manassas man arrested after brandishing gun, hitting man with car after road rage argument
A Manassas man was arrested on Saturday after brandishing a gun and hitting a man with his car during a road rage argument.
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Fatal Single-Car Crash In Lorton Did Involve Speeding, Alcohol: Police
A 24-year-old died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in Lorton, police said. On July 16, Santos Casco Sierra of Maryland as driving on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane at around 5:15 a.m., when he drove into a tree and the vehicle set on fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Juvenile Jailed for Appropriated Auto
A check of a suspicious car in a North Stafford parking lot Friday night resulted in serious charges for a juvenile. On July 29th at 10:24 p.m. Deputy J.W. Ahern responded to the Porter Library on Parkway Boulevard to check a suspicious vehicle. He received information three people were in a Toyota Rav4 in the parking lot of the closed building.
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
DC Armed Robbery Suspect Captured on Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff: Father drove to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shot him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
Reward of Up To $10,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Murder of Mechanic Who Was Shot and Killed While Working Two Weeks Ago
The Takoma Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at about 11:05 am. The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic on the Advanced Auto Store parking lot located at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Montgomery County, Maryland.
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
