Two old transmission towers in Vigo County to be repurposed into eagle nests

www.wthitv.com
Related
WTHI
Electrical Repairs Continue at Wabash Trails Park
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Since late June, Wabash Trails park in Vincennes has had to close their cabins in campgrounds. A combination of unfortunate events called the entire park to be without power. Knox County Park superintendent Rhonda Foster says bad wiring and storms is what initially caused a power outage.
WTHI
Commissioners hope to use a portion of American Rescue Plan money on Vigo County Annex upgrades
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners have a proposal for American Rescue Plan money, but they need the county council to sign off. On Tuesday, commissioners will present two projects to council members. The first project is to improve safety at the Vigo County Annex. $1.2 million would...
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
211 Services open for storm damage
KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage. In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged. Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington to work with residents on eradication of prohibited invasive bamboo
BLOOMINGTON – Over the years, many community members have planted and maintained stands of yellow groove bamboo, and are unaware that it is no longer acceptable to have it growing on their property. Yellow groove bamboo is a type of “running” bamboo that spreads rapidly via underground stems called...
wamwamfm.com
Road Closures in Daviess County
The following roads will be closed today (August 2, 2022): Weather permitting. 1050E btw 700S-600S will be closed for tiling from 7am to 5pm. 400S btw 500E-600E from 8am to noon for pipe replacement. 1100E btw 475N-550N from noon to 5pm.
WTHI
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Griffin Bike Park lake jump draws in a crowd
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nothing says summer fun quite like getting out to the lake!. The Lake Jump at the Griffin Bike Park took biking to the next level. People raced a bike down a ramp and landed right in the lake! Bikers were even doing some tricks, before splashing into the lake.
Journal Review
Currently Seeking Applicants for Chief of Police
Aug 01, 2022. Town of Rockville Jobs Ads from Journal Review.
WTHI
Here's what Vigo County's prosecutor told News 10 about the "Gangster Video" incident that led to Walmart evacuation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No charges will be filed after a scare and the evacuation of Walmart on Terre Haute's east side. On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to the store after they received reports of two men walking into the store with balaclava-style masks and a handgun in one of their waistbands.
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case. Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother. In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect. The doctors will determine if...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead
A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local […]
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
WTHI
Teachers get their classroom ready for the upcoming school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11. Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their...
WTHI
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Comments / 0