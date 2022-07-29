Rising Associate Compensation A 'Red Flag' For Biglaw Firms

abovethelaw.com
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
What Does UTA’s Acquisition Of UK Agency Curtis Brown Mean For Talent & The Rep Business On Both Sides Of The Pond?
Click here to read the full article. When UTA announced its surprise acquisition of London-based Curtis Brown Group last month, it was heralded as an aggressive and strategic move into the UK talent space, causing industry on both sides of the pond to sit up and take notice. U.S. agencies have been canvassing UK companies for a number of years but this deal marks the splashiest effort yet and potentially draws UTA closer to major talent on Curtis Brown’s books such as Robert Pattinson, Margaret Atwood and John le Carré. There are now question marks surrounding the sharing of talent, potential structural...
What is a recession and is the United States in one now?
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth outlook for 2022 and 2023, warning that the world’s three biggest economies — the U.S., China and Europe — face a “gloomy and more uncertain” future with a recession a possibility. Later this week, data...
abovethelaw.com
Law Firm Marriages 101
As law firms continue seeking growth and stability in these uncertain economic times, mergers have been a useful tool for many. Mergers can help deepen a firm’s bench of expertise, open opportunities for cross-selling, and reduce per lawyer overhead through economies of scale. The firm where I work, Fennemore,...
What a Recession Actually Is—And How to Know If the U.S Is Entering One
A recession has traditionally been defined as two back-to-back quarters of declining gross domestic product
CNBC
White House goes on offense to argue that the U.S. is not in a recession
The White House responded to Thursday's second-quarter negative GDP growth with a coordinated message: The U.S. economy is not in a recession. On Thursday, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, fell 0.9% in the second quarter. Coming on...
IEEE Publishes 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®)
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the release of the 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®). Published by IEEE SA and typically updated every five years to stay current with changes in the industry and technology, the NESC specifies best practices for the safety of electric supply and communication utility systems at both public and private utilities. The NESC sets the ground rules and guidelines for practical safeguarding of workers and the public during the installation, operation, or maintenance of power, telephone, cable TV, and railroad signal systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005002/en/ 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®) Highlights in Numbers (Photo: Business Wire)
Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows
An analysis of 21 billion Facebook friendships shows that children from poorer homes are likely to earn more later in life if they grow up in areas where they can become friends with wealthier kids. The second paper sought to find out why children from richer or poorer backgrounds are more likely to make friends in some areas than others.
Record inflation sends California minimum wage to $15.50 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Rising inflation will push California’s minimum wage to $15.50 for all employers starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state’s Department of Finance announced Wednesday. California increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022 for employers with 26 or more workers...
Consumers not keeping up amid 'pay cut recession': Finance expert
Finance expert Daniel Roccato argued that consumers are unable to keep up amid what he called a "pay cut recession." Roccato made the argument on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, three days after it was revealed that the U.S. economy shrank in the spring for the second consecutive quarter, meeting the criteria for a recession as record-high inflation and higher interest rates forced consumers and businesses to pull back on spending.
TechCrunch
Climate-focused VC stays scorching as Buoyant Ventures targets $100M fund
Like a groundhog and its shadow, many venture capitalists see a shrinking economy and burrow away, resting their check-signing hand for better days. But climate-focused VCs are on a tear lately, pumping well over a billion dollars per quarter into startups that strive to mitigate emissions as the Earth bakes.
TODAY.com
Oil companies announce record profits amid soaring energy prices
Two U.S. oil companies have announced record profits this quarter, with Exxon Mobil recording nearly $18 billion and Chevron making over $11.5 billion. Rising energy prices have contributed to soaring inflation.July 30, 2022.
teslarati.com
Tesla Solar Roof lawsuit proceeds but gets trimmed by District Judge
Back in May 2021, homeowners Matthew Amans and Babak Malek filed a Tesla Solar Roof lawsuit over what they argued was a “bait and switch” strategy from the electric vehicle maker. Both homeowners had ordered Solar Roofs for their homes but were eventually hit by the company’s price increases in April 2021.
LAW・
The year of big raises is over, Goldman says
Wage growth is set to cool during the second half of 2022, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. If you’re hoping for a massive raise in the coming months, don’t hold your breath. Despite employers hiking wages in recent months, Goldman Sachs is predicting wage growth will slow during...
