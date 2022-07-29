Job Opening - Maintenance Operations Flex Technician

www.concordnh.gov
Invasive Plant Workshop - Merrill Park
The City of Concord’s Park and Recreation Department, Planning Division, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Conservation Commission and the Merrimack River Watershed Council have partnered to offer Concords first invasive plant education and removal workshop for our residents. Bad weather date is Thursday, August 4 from 4 - 6 pm Over the past decade Concord, like many NH communities have experienced a tremendous growth in the number and amount of invasive plants growing around the community. This hands-on workshop will have participants actively learning about oriental bittersweet, the correct way to remove and control the plant. Interested community members are requested to wear long pants, bring bug spray and bring gloves as this is a hands-on workshop. Recommended for participants 16 years old and over. Waiver forms will be required to be filled out the day of the event and parents/guardians will need to sign forms for children 17 and under.
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
Books and Brew
Join us for our low-pressure book club! Come talk about what ever you’ve been reading and get some great recommendations!. All City of Concord public meetings are accessible for persons with disabilities. Any person who feels that he or she may be unable to participate in a City of Concord public meeting due to a disability should, to the extent possible, call (603) 225-8570 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that a reasonable accommodation can be arranged.
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Chair resigns from Gunstock Area Commission; Wood and Lambert demand delegation take action
GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness tendered his resignation at 12:08 p.m. Friday, just over an hour into what would be nearly a two-and-a-half-hour-long, non-public session during the commission's emergency meeting at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Two minutes after Ness resigned, Commissioner David Strang departed the meeting. Ness and Strang attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
Franklin animal shelter temporarily closes amid staffing issues
FRANKLIN, N.H. — An animal shelter in Franklin has temporarily closed because of a staff shortage. Franklin Animal Shelter will not be open to the public during this time but will still be accepting donations, which can be left outside the shelter’s front door. Items should not be...
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
JetBlue merger with Spirit Airlines could have impact on Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — JetBlue Airways has announced a deal to buy Spirit Airlines, creating the country's fifth largest airline, which could lead to changes in the future at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Spirit flies out of Manchester, and JetBlue uses Boston Logan International Airport as a major hub. Manchester airport...
Pepperell woman finds true calling with Chompers Goatscaping
Charleyne Stumpf doesn’t go many places these days without her hardworking herd of four-footed friends, 10 goats who are more than happy to clear land through her cleverly named business Chompers Goatscaping. “They all like different vegetation, like people with food preferences, and they have their own different personalities,...
Joshua Leavitt to plead guilty in PPP fraud case
A self-described serial entrepreneur has agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud in conjunction with a forgivable $125,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan to an online cigar and wine business, according to a plea agreement filed with the U.S. District Court on Thursday. The filing is one more...
