Abducted Malawi Rights Campaigner Found Safe

Voice of America
Japanese National Detained in Myanmar
YANGON, MYANMAR — A Japanese man has been detained in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon, an official at Japan's embassy confirmed Sunday, the latest foreigner ensnared in the junta-ruled nation. A military coup last year sparked rolling protests and a deadly response from the junta, with more than 2,000 people...
Voice of America
Anti-Junta Forces in Myanmar Rely on Homemade Weapons
YANGON, MYANMAR — Opposition People’s Defense Forces in Myanmar are battling the ruling junta’s military with locally produced weapons, members of the PDF told VOA in recent weeks. The PDF members, mostly students and farmers with no previous weapons manufacturing experience, said they figured out how to...
Voice of America
US Envoy Urges Progress on Ethiopia Peace Talks, Aid
Addis Ababa — The new U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa called Saturday for progress in holding Ethiopian peace talks and for unrestricted aid deliveries to stricken areas of the country. Mike Hammer, who arrived in Addis Ababa Friday, held talks with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign...
Voice of America
Erdogan Seeks to Tighten Grip on Social Media Ahead of Polls
Social media users in Turkey could face up to three years in jail for postings that authorities consider to be disinformation under proposed legislation. The move has prompted protests, with critics accusing the government of seeking to silence the last platforms that Turkish citizens have for venting their grievances. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Crises Pushing Up Acute Malnutrition in Refugee Sites
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, this week reported that global crises have combined to raise levels of acute malnutrition in dozens of refugee sites surveyed, most of them in Africa. UNHCR’s2021 Annual Public Health Global Review was released Friday. UNHCR officials say they are concerned by...
Voice of America
Nigerian Street Vendor Brutally Killed in Italy
Hundreds of people from the Nigerian community of the central Italian city of Civitanova Marche took to the streets Saturday to protest the slaying of a Nigerian street vendor. The killing was caught in cellphone video, but no one intervened to stop the slaying of the disabled man. Police say...
Voice of America
Police Fire Tear Gas on Sudan Anti-Junta Protesters
Khartoum, Sudan — Thousands of protesters marching towards Sudan's presidential palace were blocked by police firing tear gas, as an anti-military campaign entered its 10th month. Protests have continued weekly since an Oct. 25 military takeover that halted a transition to democracy and plunged the country into turmoil. Police...
Voice of America
Lawlessness in Eastern Congo Takes Aim at Journalists
Journalists have gone into hiding in fear for their lives in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following increased attacks by rebel group M23, which controls the Bunagana area near the Rwandan and Ugandan borders. One community radio station went off the air in mid-June, and two of its journalists later...
Voice of America
Kenyan Ministers Say Government Not Banning Facebook
Nairobi — Kenyan ministers said the government has no intention of banning Facebook despite a watchdog last week accusing the social media platform of failing to stop hate speech ahead of Aug. 9 elections. Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) last week gave Facebook one week to comply...
Voice of America
Ruling, Opposition Parties Claim Early Victory in Senegal's Legislative Elections
Senegal's ruling and opposition parties claimed victory Monday as provisional vote tallies came in from Sunday's legislative election. Former Prime Minister Aminata Toure, who heads the ruling coalition, announced on national television that the party had won 30 out of 46 administrative departments. "This undoubtedly gives us a majority in...
Voice of America
Polls Show Former PM Leading Kenyan Presidential Race
Nairobi — One week before voting, an opinion poll on Kenya’s presidential election shows former prime minister Raila Odinga in front by six percentage points over Deputy President William Ruto. In the survey released Tuesday by the Ipsos group, 47% of respondents said they would vote for former...
Voice of America
Nearly 700 Migrants Crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 Record
London — Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday. The latest arrivals suggest the government's controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
Voice of America
Horn of Africa Facing Unprecedented Food and Health Crisis
GENEVA — The World Health Organization is urgently appealing for $123.7 million to provide emergency aid for millions of people facing an unprecedented food and health crisis in the Horn of Africa. U.N. aid agencies report more than 80 million people in the greater Horn of Africa are facing...
Voice of America
Former Al-Shabab Commander, Al-Qaida Member Named to Somali Cabinet
Somalia’s prime minister has appointed the former deputy leader of the al-Shabab militant group, Mukhtar Robow, to the cabinet as minister for endowment and religious affairs. Robow, also known as Abu Mansour, was in the Somali presidential palace Tuesday as Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre unveiled his new cabinet....
