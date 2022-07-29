Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August

At Healing Transitions, a unique green space with sculptures by Thomas Sayer offers an unexpected approach to recovery from addiction. Inside the Healing Place Courtyard, an earthcast archway by Thomas Sayre marks one end of a gravel path; a rectangular monolith marks the other, and between them is a reflecting pool. All around is the lushness of summer: jaunty zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos stretching toward the sky; tomato plants heavy with fruit; fragrant basil, bushy and full. The space is striking, but it serves a deeper purpose here, with nature offering both the work and the reward for those recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO