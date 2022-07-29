Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August

waltermagazine.com
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
knoxvillemoms.com
North Carolina Apple Picking and Orchards
It may be hard to believe but you can already get a taste of fall in North Carolina. Just a short (and scenic) drive from East Tennessee, you can visit two popular apple orchards. Both Sky Top Orchards and Justus Orchards are located high in the mountains giving their many varieties of apples the perfect climate to grow. Right now, the early apple varieties are ripe and ready to be picked.
People
Ashley Christensen & Kaitlyn Goalen's Frozen Grapefruit Icebox Pie
The couple, who own and oversee the AC Restaurants group in Raleigh, N.C., prepare a "cool and bright" dessert from their cookbook It's Always Freezer Season. "We use saltines for the crust, which offsets the rich, zingy, citrus custard." Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. 1 sleeve saltine crackers (about 4 oz. or...
ourstate.com
10 Delicious Sandwich Shops in North Carolina
From Southern favorites slathered with chicken salad and pimento cheese to deli classics like Reubens and Italian subs, sandwich shops across the state satisfy our cravings. Discover ten we love.
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
Recipes from North Carolina worth trying
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
waltermagazine.com
Tend & Mend: The Healing Place Courtyard
At Healing Transitions, a unique green space with sculptures by Thomas Sayer offers an unexpected approach to recovery from addiction. Inside the Healing Place Courtyard, an earthcast archway by Thomas Sayre marks one end of a gravel path; a rectangular monolith marks the other, and between them is a reflecting pool. All around is the lushness of summer: jaunty zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos stretching toward the sky; tomato plants heavy with fruit; fragrant basil, bushy and full. The space is striking, but it serves a deeper purpose here, with nature offering both the work and the reward for those recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food
Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
cfvts.org
North Carolina Rice Festival
The North Carolina Rice Festival stands as a cultural beacon to teach people about the culture of The Carolinas and of Gullah Geechee heritage, but it also gives the opportunity to trace your DNA back to specific ethnic groups/tribes and allows people to learn more about their specific African culture through African Ancestry.
'On the way to hit our goal': Raleigh church packs, loads 150,000 meals for shipment overseas
Volunteers from the Elevation Church spent their Saturday preparing thousands of meals in conjunction with an international nonprofit called Rise Against Hunger.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
kiss951.com
All The North Carolina Winners On Forbes 2022 Travel Guide
The state of North Carolina faired pretty well in the latest Forbes Travel Guide. We continue to command attention for our incredible hotels and restaurants making the state a destination for travelers. Forbes 2022 Global Star Award Winners list ranks the top restaurants, hotels, and spas across the globe. And featured on the list are 15 properties from NC.
country1037fm.com
6 North Carolina Hotels Featured As Top Resort Hotels in the South
Craving the perfect weekend getaway? What I wouldn’t give for a relaxing weekend. North Carolina has some of the perfect places to take that quiet vacation as well. In fact, on Travel & Leisure’s “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the South” there are 6 North Carolina resort hotels featured. Though I have to admit I was surprised at one, in particular, that wasn’t included- The Grove Park Inn in Asheville. The list was based on reader votes in the publications Worlds Best Awards.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
WRAL
Glenwood South bar owner temporarily shuts down nightclub after building code violations
Raleigh, N.C. — A Glenwood South nightlife complex is temporarily closing its doors after the City of Raleigh cited it for multiple building code violations. In a letter provided by his attorney, owner Dan Lovenheim on Wednesday voluntary shut down The Village nightclub, which was operating in a footprint that spanned 616 Glenwood Ave., 517 W. Peace, 513 W. Peace and 507 W. Peace streets.
Construction site trash saved from landfills with creative repurposing
Raleigh, N.C. — A new partnership is turning miles and miles of construction trash into treasure. Many have seen countless building sites enclosed by large windscreens which are thrown away when the project ends. Other than advertising and hiding messy construction sites, these windscreens attached have a purpose, says...
