McWhorter’s legacy grows with Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction

Georgia Bulldog DL Commit Jamaal Jarrett Breaks Down Visit to Athens
ATHENS - As we reported all summer, the month of July was going to be massive for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, and one of the biggest commitments they landed last month was from 4-star DL, Jamaal Jarrett, one of the top interior defensive line prospects in the South.
Georgia football: Fast and physical defense is the standard
Georgia football has a high standard for its defense; after 2021, that expectation is even higher. While it’s hard to duplicate what the defense did on the field last season, the standards set for them are something the 2022 squad can accomplish. With head coach Kirby Smart, he is...
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer
Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
Around Georgia: Fallen officer honored, cookout with council canceled
GBI employees and several other law enforcement agencies lined up outside GBI headquarters to pay respects to fallen Fairburn Police Department Sergeant Jean-Harold Louis Astree. Astree died in a car crash Thursday morning. You can watch the video of the escort for Astree below. Cookout with Council canceled. Norcross City...
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
Professor charged with murder after death of University of West Georgia student
The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old first-year student and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death. Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Anna Jones' former teacher, Stephanie Hodges, said she still hasn't processed the death of her former student. "I just cried. I cried all day. And I tried to get to church this morning. I had to leave as it is just really hard," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger Sunday.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
