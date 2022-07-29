Alabama Department of Education releases reading scores for third graders for the 2021-2022 school year

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

ELBA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO