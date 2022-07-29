IU Northwest School of Business and Economics to host MBA Information Session on August 2

nwi.life
DeVry University Helps Address Transfer Credit Challenge with Seamless Pathway for Community College Students
NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- A student’s decision to transfer from one school to another is one filled with both anticipation about pursuing their education and frustration with the credit transfer process. According to the latest report from U.S. Government Accountability Office1, transfer students lose, on average, 43 percent of their credits, costing them more time and money to complete their post-secondary education.
Ayanna Carrington is Helping Businesses Organize For Change As the CEO Of Your Project Board
Ayanna Carrington noticed the law firm she worked for wasn’t providing its young Black attorneys with the tools they needed to be successful. So she wondered how she could help. That led Carrington to start Your Project Board, a consulting firm that offers project management, virtual assistance and marketing...
