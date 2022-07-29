Medical helicopter has crashed in Andalusia

Most emergency personnel are out of sight out of mind until an emergency arises. Police, ambulance, and firefighters respond when called regardless of the situation. Volunteer firefighters, however, respond on their own time, often after working a full-time job, and receive no pay for their services. They volunteer to keep their community safe, often placing themselves in harm’s way. Two such men recently received recognition for their selfless act that possibly saved three lives.

DOZIER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO