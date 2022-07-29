ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Medical helicopter has crashed in Andalusia

By Christy Johnson
luvernejournal.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.luvernejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
luvernejournal.com

Members of Dozier Volunteer Fire Department named AAVFD Firefighters of the Year

Most emergency personnel are out of sight out of mind until an emergency arises. Police, ambulance, and firefighters respond when called regardless of the situation. Volunteer firefighters, however, respond on their own time, often after working a full-time job, and receive no pay for their services. They volunteer to keep their community safe, often placing themselves in harm’s way. Two such men recently received recognition for their selfless act that possibly saved three lives.
DOZIER, AL
luvernejournal.com

Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to hold August meeting

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
ELBA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy