Medical helicopter has crashed in Andalusia

www.luvernejournal.com
Related
luvernejournal.com
Members of Dozier Volunteer Fire Department named AAVFD Firefighters of the Year
Most emergency personnel are out of sight out of mind until an emergency arises. Police, ambulance, and firefighters respond when called regardless of the situation. Volunteer firefighters, however, respond on their own time, often after working a full-time job, and receive no pay for their services. They volunteer to keep their community safe, often placing themselves in harm’s way. Two such men recently received recognition for their selfless act that possibly saved three lives.
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to hold August meeting
The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
luvernejournal.com
Alabama Department of Education releases reading scores for third graders for the 2021-2022 school year
Reading scores for Alabama third graders for the 2021-22 school year were released Tuesday. This is the first public announcement of school-level reading scores since the state’s high stakes Literacy Act passed in 2019. The 2021-22 ACAP scores show that 22% of third graders in Alabama are not proficient readers.
Comments / 0