ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bouncily bingeable, 'Uncoupled' delivers exactly what you'd expect from Darren Star

By John Powers
NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer known for playing Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies

NICHELLE NICHOLS: (As Uhura) Hailing frequencies open, sir. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Nichelle Nichols boldly went where few Black actresses on TV had gone before when she played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, chief communications officer of the starship USS Enterprise. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK") NICHOLS: (As Uhura) Strong interference...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'

AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy