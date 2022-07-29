Organization packs back-to-school supplies ahead of its "We Live" day

www.wthitv.com
Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan hospital is asking locals in Knox County to fill out a survey so that staff can better understand what patients need. The Community Health Needs Assessment survey was made to gather information from the community about what medical needs they have. And to learn what local people's thoughts are on living healthy lifestyles.
Salvation Army set to help kids with back-to-school supplies, here's what parents need to know
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While school faculty is getting ready for the school year, Terre Haute's Salvation Army is helping kids get what they need for class. Sign-ups for school supplies are happening now through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. They'll be giving out resources next Wednesday...
Teachers get their classroom ready for the upcoming school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11. Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their...
CANDLES Holocaust Museum offering free admission to educators
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley museum is offering a free learning opportunity to local educators. The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will allow teachers and professors to visit for free. This will be offered on the first Saturday of each month. All educators have to do is show their school ID.
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown from the beginning to what it […]
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
The first annual Bears for Kids Ride underway in Sullivan
SULLVIAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The first annual "Bears for Kids" Ride was underway in Sullivan this weekend. The American Legion Riders Post 139 hosted this 110-mile ride each with a stuffed animal in hand to donate. It's all to support the Sullivan County Community Hospital. The hope is to bring...
Griffin Bike Park lake jump draws in a crowd
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nothing says summer fun quite like getting out to the lake!. The Lake Jump at the Griffin Bike Park took biking to the next level. People raced a bike down a ramp and landed right in the lake! Bikers were even doing some tricks, before splashing into the lake.
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: Zip and Sip
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found another perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! Zip and Sip has real milkshakes, custom sodas and floats to go with a variety of fun snacks and sandwiches.
New scholarship available for ISU nursing students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nursing students at Indiana State University have a new scholarship opportunity. The ISU Foundation board of directors chair has given $300,000 to start a new scholarship. It's called the "Rich and Robin Porter Endowed Master's in Nursing Scholarship." ISU's president says this gift will impact...
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
Hamilton Center hosts "We Live" event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is coming to a quick close. Now, it's about time for students to head back to school!. On Saturday, one local organization helped get families ready! The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute put on a "We Live" event. Both volunteers and employees put together...
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
Electrical Repairs Continue at Wabash Trails Park
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Since late June, Wabash Trails park in Vincennes has had to close their cabins in campgrounds. A combination of unfortunate events called the entire park to be without power. Knox County Park superintendent Rhonda Foster says bad wiring and storms is what initially caused a power outage.
City of Bloomington to work with residents on eradication of prohibited invasive bamboo
BLOOMINGTON – Over the years, many community members have planted and maintained stands of yellow groove bamboo, and are unaware that it is no longer acceptable to have it growing on their property. Yellow groove bamboo is a type of “running” bamboo that spreads rapidly via underground stems called...
Commissioners hope to use a portion of American Rescue Plan money on Vigo County Annex upgrades
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners have a proposal for American Rescue Plan money, but they need the county council to sign off. On Tuesday, commissioners will present two projects to council members. The first project is to improve safety at the Vigo County Annex. $1.2 million would...
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
