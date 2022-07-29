Florida A&M Athletics Celebrates 17 Summer Graduates

famuathletics.com
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Excitedly Take Field for First Day of Camp
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M football team is eager to strike the gridiron, and stellar performance begins with preparation. The Rattlers officially reported to campus Thursday (July 28) and began fall training less than 24 hours later. Day 1 of camp is officially in the books. Coach Simmons on...
Florida State offers several after Seminole Showcase
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State held their Seminole Showcase event on Saturday. The event brought in around 100 prospects. Following the event, FSU extended several new offers:. Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels. Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard 2024 four-star defensive back Fred Gaskin III. Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2025...
WJHG-TV
Greg Jordan set to lead Blountstown, once again, into fall practice
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Greg Jordan is getting his team set to hit the field Monday for the start of fall practice! Coach Greg Jordan, the former Blountstown, St. Joe and Liberty coach, moving back to Blountstown in the offseason. He ran the Tigers through spring and summer workouts. And even shared them with the other sports during June!
theosceola.com
Coming Monday: Exciting news about the Osceola’s future
The Osceola is excited to begin its next chapter on Monday, Aug. 1. We’ll officially announce the news at 12:01 a.m. But as part of our agreement we will be able to bring our subscribers and FSU fans more coverage — stories, videos and podcasts — of the Seminoles through our additional hires. We’ll also bring you video analysis from football analysts like Mark Salva, who has contributed his thoughts to podcasts and videos since May 2019, as well as Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Kirk Carruthers and Leroy Smith.
BREAKING: 4-star DB CJ Heard commits to FSU, goes in-depth on decision with Noles247
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State has landed a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive back CJ Heard. He announced his pledge via a commitment video posted to Twitter moments ago:. Prior to announcing his decision to commit to the Seminoles, Heard sat down for an in-depth Q&A with Noles247...
QSR magazine
Ellianos Coffee to Soon Enter Tallahassee
Florida’s capital city will soon welcome its first Ellianos Coffee drive-thru. The premium specialty coffee shop is set to open within the coming weeks and is located at 2914 Kerry Forest Parkway in Tallahassee, Florida. A vibrant college town, dotted with luscious parks and gardens, is now home to the southeast region's dominant coffee brand.
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
Taylor County continues to support Addison Bethea
Saturday marks one month since 17-year-old Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the Taylor County Coast. Now neighbors are working to bring her family some relief.
tallahasseereports.com
City Commission Candidate Shelby Green: “They’re Not Doing Their Job”
Tallahassee City Commission candidate for Seat 5, Shelby Green, talked with Steve Stewart on Real Talk 93.3 on July 7 to discuss her campaign and important issues Tallahassee is currently facing. Green graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Florida State University in 2020. She is currently working with...
famunews.com
Self-Belief, Hard Work, Mentorships Help FAMU Student Earn Doctorate in Physics By Age 25
As a young girl growing up in Ondo State, Nigeria, Damilola E. Ologunagba dreamed of studying in America. She also wanted to earn her doctorate in physics by age 25. On Friday evening, Ologunagba will be one of more than a dozen graduate students receiving Doctor of Philosophy degrees during the Florida A&M University Summer Commencement Ceremony that begins 6 p.m. at the Lawson Multipurpose Center. More than 440 graduating students are expected to receive degrees.
Murals around Tallahassee brightens up the community one color at a time
New murals around town are beautifying Tallahassee through the City of Tallahassee's Vacant to Vibrant Project.
WALB 10
800 book bags given away in Cairo ‘Back To School Blitz’
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 800 book bags were donated to students in hopes to get the school year off to a good start. Hundreds gathered in a line Saturday morning for a chance to get their hands on supplies gathered over the span of weeks. “The line...
WATCH: Mike Norvell on positives through four practices, young guys showing up, and preparing for full pads
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks after his team’s fourth preseason practice. He discussed the positives through four days, young guys flashing, and preparing for full pads. The full video interview is below:
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
Local Job Fair looking to fill 100 job openings
According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state's unemployment rate is 2.8%. But the rate is slightly higher in Leon County, at 3.1%. One state agency is looking to get more people employed by connecting applicants with employers face to face. The Florida Department...
fox40jackson.com
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
WCTV
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
