Local Man Identified as Victim in Somers Point Accident

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Delran, Burlington County
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Delran, Burlington County.
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen
Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in New Jersey
If you were planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County
Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency crews were on the scene of an earlier car vs motorcycle accident on Fischer near Adams. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center. No additional information is available.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
