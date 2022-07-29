Sound Transit’s Board Confirms Preferred Alternative for West Seattle Link Extension

www.metro-magazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
NBCMontana
Some Starbucks employees believe crime, safety concerns aren't real reason for closures
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A handful of Seattle Starbucks stores will not be opening their doors Monday morning. Citing safety concerns, the coffee chain recently announced it would be shutting down five locations in Seattle: Central District, Westlake Center, Capitol Hill, Roosevelt and Union Station, and one in Everett. Some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
waterlandblog.com
SeaTac City Council approves name change to ‘SeaTac Des Moines Creek Park’
The SeaTac City Council voted to approve the name change of a local park, at a council meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Des Moines Creek Park has officially changed to “SeaTac Des Moines Creek Park.”. This motion was passed unanimously, and was brought up by SeaTac parks, community...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT: Alki Point "Keep Moving Street": Sharing part 2 of the survey summary
Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. Thank you to everyone who took our project survey, emailed, called, or joined a community meeting to give input on the permanent design for the Alki Point Keep Moving Street. We have finished analyzing the more than 2,000 responses to the Alki Point Keep...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT: High bridge repair: Post-tensioning is complete; preparing for the final phase of epoxy crack injection and carbon-fiber wrapping
Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. Earlier this week, we announced that we completed tightening the post-tensioning cables inside the bridge. This major construction milestone was the final step of a long and complex process to install a new post-tensioning system across the 3 spans of the bridge structure. With...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum
SPONSORED – In the midst of a national bus and truck driver shortage, Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum. Beginning in the Fall of 2022, Zum has been selected to provide school...
nypressnews.com
Space Needle settles with Seattle coffee chain in logo fight
A Seattle judge has dismissed the Seattle Space Needle’s trademark infringement lawsuit against Local Coffee Spot, a Seattle-based coffee chain, after the parties agreed to settle. “My client is happy with the resolution so that it can move on and continue providing Seattleites with great coffee and service,” wrote...
Comments / 1