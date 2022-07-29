ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound Transit’s Board Confirms Preferred Alternative for West Seattle Link Extension

By News/Media Release
kentreporter.com

Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way

Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

SDOT: Alki Point "Keep Moving Street": Sharing part 2 of the survey summary

Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. Thank you to everyone who took our project survey, emailed, called, or joined a community meeting to give input on the permanent design for the Alki Point Keep Moving Street. We have finished analyzing the more than 2,000 responses to the Alki Point Keep...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
westsideseattle.com

SDOT: High bridge repair: Post-tensioning is complete; preparing for the final phase of epoxy crack injection and carbon-fiber wrapping

Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. Earlier this week, we announced that we completed tightening the post-tensioning cables inside the bridge. This major construction milestone was the final step of a long and complex process to install a new post-tensioning system across the 3 spans of the bridge structure. With...
SEATTLE, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns

Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

SPONSORED – In the midst of a national bus and truck driver shortage, Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum. Beginning in the Fall of 2022, Zum has been selected to provide school...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Space Needle settles with Seattle coffee chain in logo fight

A Seattle judge has dismissed the Seattle Space Needle’s trademark infringement lawsuit against Local Coffee Spot, a Seattle-based coffee chain, after the parties agreed to settle. “My client is happy with the resolution so that it can move on and continue providing Seattleites with great coffee and service,” wrote...
SEATTLE, WA

