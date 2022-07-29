Kids Graduate from Erie Police Athletic League Summer Camp

www.erienewsnow.com
Related
erienewsnow.com
The Miracle League Celebrates Players with Awards Ceremony
UPMC Park was filled the athletes this afternoon but it was not the Erie Seawolves. The Miracle League held their end of the year lunch and awards ceremony for all their players and their families. The Miracle League is for people of all ages and abilities to learn how to...
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
Titusville Herald
Titusville Police Department to connect with community at third annual National Night Out
Often times when the public interacts with first responders, it is during a time of crisis. It isn’t always positive when police officers respond to crimes, firefighters respond to fires and ambulances respond to medical emergencies. The Titusville Police Department, teaming up with the Titusville Fire Department, EmergyCare and...
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
ECAT Is Offering Different Programs In Its Building For The Eastside
Erie's Center for Arts and Technology are holding health and wellness fairs to show eastside residents what the former Wayne School has to offer. Different programs within the facility are offered such as a ceramic classes, nursing schools, and Wayne's Primary Care. This is in efforts to give equal opportunities...
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Provides Special Treat for Volunteers Repairing Wheelchair Ramp
Volunteers from the nonprofit "All God's Children" were repairing a ramp on E. 8th St. in Erie on Wednesday morning when the homeowner decided to give them a treat. James Ligons decided to play saxophone while they worked. The 82 year old is confined to a wheelchair, and a crew...
Erie Zoo promotes personal and environmental health with new event
“Healthy Zoo, Healthy You.” That’s the name of the Erie Zoo’s latest event held Saturday encouraging youth to make healthy decisions. These decisions focus not only on human health, but also the health of the environment and of the animals that live at the zoo. Many family-friendly activities took place throughout the day including yoga, […]
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
erienewsnow.com
Community Members Enjoy Artisan Flea Market
People enjoyed the monthly tradition of the Artisan Flea Market with the Shops on the Hill on Sunday. Located on 26th and Peach Street, several stores, restaurants and vendors came out to set up their tents to support one another and sell their merchandise. This was the third flea event...
erienewsnow.com
Legacy Of Late Jamestown City Councilwoman Continues
JAMESTOWN – The legacy of a late Jamestown City Councilwoman is taking the spotlight this weekend. Friends and family of Victoria James, who unexpectedly passed away last year, are hosting a memorial fund benefit on Sunday in celebration of her birthday. Taking place at Jackson-Taylor Park from 2 p.m....
erienewsnow.com
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania's law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That's because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the statewide FOP convention here for the first time...
Lake Erie Speedway hosts 5th annual Wine, Brews, Spirits and Food Truck Festival
Saturday was The Lake Erie Speedway’s 5th annual “Wine, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival.” There were six food trucks, 15 alcohol vendors and 20 craft and specialty vendors. This year, the charity they are supporting is The Autism Society of Northwest PA. The general manager of Lake Erie Speed Way said its nice to […]
explore venango
Taste of Talent Competition Heading into Final Concerts
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s annual Taste of Talent vocal competition will wrap up with three concerts next week in Bandstand Park. (Photo by David Schmude.) The performances start with a rescheduled concert at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3. The date was added to the...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Foreigner brings classic rock back to Erie, PA
There’s nothing like a night witnessing one of the greats! Foreigner, the band that brought us so many hits of the 70s and 80s, was due to hit Erie, Pennsylvania at the historic Warner Theatre on July 27th and I wasn’t about to miss it!. Before Foreigner came...
explore venango
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
Paramedic honored for over 35 years of service
One area paramedic was honored for his decades of service. Jeff Otteni has been a member of the McKean Hose Company and the Central Erie County Paramedic Association for over 35 years. This evening, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office along with Erie County Council presented Otteni with a plaque thanking him for his dedication and […]
Erie Food Tours holds first full food tour since COVID-19 pandemic
Eat, learn, and walk. This is what Sunday was all about for one group of people ready to try some food in North East. Erie Food Tours hosted their first full food tour on July 30. This was the first full food tour since the COVID-19 pandemic. This food tour highlighted the delicious different foods […]
Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting
One man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. According to Erie Police, this happened around 6:30 on July 30 near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Street. Police report that nobody has been charged as of yet and the investigation is continuing.
explore venango
Oil Woman Faces Felony Firearms Charges in Gun Purchasing Scheme
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing felony firearm charges after it was allegedly discovered she bought seven firearms, and they ultimately ended up in the hands of an Ohio man who was not permitted to own a gun. According to court documents, Erie-based State...
Comments / 0