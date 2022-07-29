Cool Down Killeen, Texas as Long Branch Park Splash Pad is Open

ktemnews.com
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
365thingsaustin.com
Saber Tooth Zip Ride At Inner Space Cavern
Experience Inner Space Cavern’s newest attraction, The Saber Tooth! This tandem zip ride lifts you 130ft into the air and goes 30mph allowing for great views. Hidden for over 10,000 years, Inner Space Cavern is one of the best-preserved caves in Texas. It was discovered by a Texas Highway Department core drilling team in the spring of 1963 and was opened to the public in the summer of 1966.
Loose Screwz Car Club provides dozens of families with back-to-school supplies
Dozens of families lined up at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights for school supplies and backpacks.
momcollective.com
The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids
About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
fox44news.com
Mac House transitioning to a food truck business
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- July 30th was Mac House‘s last day of operation on Franklin Avenue, but don’t worry macaroni fanatics, they’re not going away for good. The Waco known Mac House is transitioning to a food truck business. With Mac House on wheels, they will transform...
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
KWTX
Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
Destination Central Texas: Topsey Exotic Ranch
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Drive-Thru Safari is one of many attractions at the Topsey Exotic Ranch that brings the zoo straight to you! The Friedel family has made the incredible wonders of the animal kingdom available curbside ever since 1988. The Ranch is a conservation wildlife park which is home to over […]
Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton
BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their close doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
fox7austin.com
Clear Alert issued for man last seen in Round Rock
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Clear Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Round Rock Saturday evening. 23-year-old William Forney was last seen in the 200 block of Bass Pro Drive in Round Rock at 5:12 p.m. on July 30. He is described as a white male, 6' and 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
Waco water restrictions helpful during drought conditions
Two weeks into those restrictions, the city said it’s helping with some neighborhoods showing as much a 12% decrease in usage.
