ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
las-cruces.org

Fire Flow Test at 1600 N. Solano Drive

Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a fire flow test on a fire hydrant in the area of north Solano Drive and Ash Avenue for two hours beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The affected areas will include:. North Solano Drive, from Oasis Avenue to Poplar Avenue. Ash Avenue,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

East Hadley Avenue and North Church Street Shoulder Work

Shoulder work is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on east Hadley Avenue, between Campo Street and Church Street, and north Church Street, between Hadley and Las Cruces avenues. H&H Underground will be doing underground utility work as part of a wire utility permit. Bus Stop...
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Rate Design Keeps Infrastructure Safe and Sound for the Future

Setting the rates people pay for utility services has been the job of Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Deputy Director Business Services Jose Provencio for over 40 years. But it could have been different if he had decided to take the job at the power plant instead of the new rates department at El Paso Electric (EPE).
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
las-cruces.org

Romance Movie Marathon

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites residents to join us every Friday in August as we celebrate National Romance Awareness Month and Read a Romance Month with movies all about romance books!. Come laugh, cry, and smile at all the stories that went from print to script....
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy