Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Health vs. wealth: Some Idaho lawmakers believe Medicaid expansion has been too costly
It’s been four years since Idaho voters embraced Medicaid expansion, providing access to affordable health care for thousands of working adults. The move was a sharp rebuke of the Legislature’s Republican majority, which spent years talking about the issue without moving forward.
McGeachin OKs big pay boost for GOP official
BOISE — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition.
Covid-19 in Idaho including breakthrough cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Covid-19 transmission remains high in both Ada and Canyon Counties, according to the CDC. Due to the high rate of transmission, the CDC suggests wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines. Idaho Division of...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
Barbara Helm
Barbara Helm Barbara Helm, 95, of Challis, passed away peacefully at her home on July 19, 2022. Barbara was born on September 18, 1926 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Reese and Essie (Secrist) Howell. She was one of seven children. Mom grew up during the Great Depression and learned responsibility at an early age. She would be home taking care of her brothers and sisters while her mom and dad worked at the juvenile detention facility in St. Anthony. She loved to swim in the ice-cold waters of the Henry's Fork of the Snake River in view of her favorite mountain range, the Tetons. After her Junior year of high school, the family moved to Blackfoot where they operated a family-owned grocery store, Howell Grocery. Mom graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1945. After sitting out a year to wait for her best friend to graduate high school, they attended Utah State University in Logan. She graduated with a teaching degree in 1950. Her first teaching assignment was at Groveland Elementary School near Blackfoot.
Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
