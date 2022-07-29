Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban

Barbara Helm Barbara Helm, 95, of Challis, passed away peacefully at her home on July 19, 2022. Barbara was born on September 18, 1926 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Reese and Essie (Secrist) Howell. She was one of seven children. Mom grew up during the Great Depression and learned responsibility at an early age. She would be home taking care of her brothers and sisters while her mom and dad worked at the juvenile detention facility in St. Anthony. She loved to swim in the ice-cold waters of the Henry's Fork of the Snake River in view of her favorite mountain range, the Tetons. After her Junior year of high school, the family moved to Blackfoot where they operated a family-owned grocery store, Howell Grocery. Mom graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1945. After sitting out a year to wait for her best friend to graduate high school, they attended Utah State University in Logan. She graduated with a teaching degree in 1950. Her first teaching assignment was at Groveland Elementary School near Blackfoot.

CHALLIS, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO