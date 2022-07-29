Department of Health works to improve investigation process for sexual misconduct cases

doh.wa.gov
wa.gov
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force issues first report
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued its first report today, including 10 unanimously adopted recommendations to begin addressing gaps in services and response to violence against Indigenous people. The 25-member Task Force is facilitated by the Attorney General’s Office....
wa.gov
Attorney General opposes rate increase requests by Puget Sound Energy, Avista
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Public Counsel Unit is challenging rate increases proposed by Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Avista Corporation in testimony filed with the Utilities & Transportation Commission (UTC). Regulated utilities such as PSE and Avista are allowed to impose rate increases on customers that...
wa.gov
WDFW will use drone to monitor water levels for threatened bull trout
OLYMPIA – Starting today, Aug. 1, and continuing into the fall, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff will use a drone to assess the effects of low water flows on bull trout movement and migration in Kittitas and Yakima counties. This work will alert biologists when they need to undertake fish rescue efforts for the species, which is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, as low water conditions develop and create barriers to fish passage.
wa.gov
Rising temperatures will shift timing of water availability, amplifying vulnerabilities in Columbia River Basin over next 20 years
COLUMBIA RIVER BASIN – — Anticipated future shifts in water supply and water demands will combine to create potential vulnerabilities related to water availability across many areas of eastern Washington, according to anew report from the Washington Department of Ecology, Washington State University, and the State of Washington Water Research Center.
