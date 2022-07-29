Department of Health works to improve investigation process for sexual misconduct cases

OLYMPIA – Starting today, Aug. 1, and continuing into the fall, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff will use a drone to assess the effects of low water flows on bull trout movement and migration in Kittitas and Yakima counties. This work will alert biologists when they need to undertake fish rescue efforts for the species, which is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, as low water conditions develop and create barriers to fish passage.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO