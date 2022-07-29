www.clickondetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
Judge denies Michigan Legislature’s request to disqualify herself from abortion lawsuit
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has denied a motion filed by Republican lawmakers to disqualify her from ruling in a case that may ultimately determine the future of abortion regulation in the state. As intervening defendants in a lawsuit seeking to block Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, the GOP-controlled...
Michigan’s Short’s Brewing decries ‘relentless’ customers who ‘bully’ staff
One of Michigan’s most popular breweries is speaking out against rude customers, an issue they call “relentless” this summer. Short’s Brewing Company, based in Bellaire, just outside of Torch Lake, posted to their Facebook page in an effort to remind customers to respect the brewery staff.
Flashpoint: Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Michigan Primary Election
DETROIT – Michigan Primary Election is two days away. While voter engagement has been increasing over the past several elections, some changes have taken place ahead of the August election. Double check your polling place as redistricting happened this year. Also - What you need to know about redistricting...
Chesterfield drivers pulled over for going 126 mph, then arrested moments later for doing 112 mph
A man and a woman from Chesterfield Township were pulled over for weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, and then, moments after receiving citations for speeding, the same trooper caught them going 112 mph on the same highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were patrolling eastbound...
Morning 4: Drivers pulled over after weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, arrested moments later for doing 112
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Chesterfield drivers pulled over for going 126 mph, then arrested moments later for doing 112 mph. A man and a woman from Chesterfield Township were...
‘Sneak Peak’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner!
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Severe storms, showers possible Monday afternoon in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Welcome to August! We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend here in Metro Detroit as all eyes were on the big golf event at the Detroit Golf Club. Things get trickier later today as we are off to a calm and mild start without any weather trouble as you head out. Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees as you head to work by foot, bike, bus, or car.
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for July 29, 2022; jackpot over $1 billion
DETROIT – The Mega Millions jackpot climbed all the way to $1.28 billion after nobody claimed Tuesday night’s prize. If a player wins the jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year and the second-largest ever. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is $747.2 million.
Possible showers, storms in Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know
Another nice day is expected today, wrapping up what has been a pretty good weekend. But changes are on the way to start the work week. Aside from a few daytime clouds, we’ll have lots of sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight should also be dry as a front approaches from the west. Lows will be in the middle 60s.
