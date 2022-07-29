Mohamed Abdelhamed Alleged Texts Reveal Plot to Leave Yvette Arellano After Securing Green Card

www.thehollywoodgossip.com
Cj
2d ago
It will be the best thing for her. Can’t stand his Voice.
Reply(1)
14
Alicia196422
2d ago
He will get his karma sooner or later. She is a beautiful woman and she deserves the best
Reply
5
Dixie Bard
2d ago
but she married him and later on she won't be able to figure out where she wrong...duh
Reply(1)
4
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Julia Trubkina Facing Deportation Over Green Card Documentation: Will She Go Russia?
Recently, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina ditched plans to move to Florida and moved to Virginia Beach. This shorter move is also a smart one, as they could have better long-term prospects. Unfortunately, where they live as a couple could no longer be up to them. Even though she went...
Popculture
Pregnant Rockstar Backs out of Tour, Citing Doctor's Advice
Australian alt-rock band Camp Cope recently kicked off their North American tour, supporting their latest album Running with the Hurricane, back at the start of July. Fans of the band likely notice that they're looking a little different after one member was forced to pull out. Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich has been forced to sit the tour out, not joining bandmates Georgia "Georgia Maq" McDonald and Sarah "Thomo" Thompson, under doctor's advice as she awaits the arrival of her baby on the way.
Russian ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Julia Trubkina and Ukrainian Yara Zaya Have a Mean Girl Fued via Instagram Stories
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 8 stars, Julia Trubkina and Yara Zaya have a mean girl kind of Instagram feud over the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Here's a breakdown of their feud.
Elite Daily
Bachelor Nation Is Convinced Matt Not-So-Subtly Revealed Rachael Is Pregnant
Calling Bachelor Nation, we might have a baby on board! On Friday, July 29, former Bachelor star Matt James shared a video that didn’t seem like anything major... until viewers got to the end. The final moments of his IG clip seemed to be a pretty unsubtle hint that James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are preparing to welcome a baby. Whether he was just being cheeky or actually dropping a hint for Bachelor Nation, Matt James’ Instagram sparked so many rumors that Rachael Kirkconnell may be pregnant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
realitytitbit.com
Chloe doesn't appear on Chrisley Knows Best due to ongoing legal drama
Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe has featured on Chrisley Knows Best since the show began. However, she doesn’t appear on the current season and fans have been worried about her whereabouts. Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe several years ago as her parents Kyle (Todd’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Age, Relationship Status, and Everything You Need to Know
'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Lawrence Saint-Victor is one of the show's many leading men and has many talents.
90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know
Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
Horror at Hong Kong boyband concert as huge video screen falls on to performers
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell on to performers below. The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boyband Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge and Husband Casey Hooper’s Relationship Timeline
A far cry from her characters. Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge doesn’t have the dramatic love life of her characters but is instead living out her happily ever after with husband Casey Hooper. On Virgin River, Breckenridge plays Mel, a widowed nurse who moves to a remote town and...
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'
Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Who Is Leah Remini’s Husband Angelo Pagan and How Many Children Do They Have?
Get to know more about the man Leah Remini is married to and where you may have seen him before. Plus, find out how many children they have together.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’
Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
Comments / 10