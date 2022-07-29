Mohamed Abdelhamed Alleged Texts Reveal Plot to Leave Yvette Arellano After Securing Green Card

Calling Bachelor Nation, we might have a baby on board! On Friday, July 29, former Bachelor star Matt James shared a video that didn’t seem like anything major... until viewers got to the end. The final moments of his IG clip seemed to be a pretty unsubtle hint that James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are preparing to welcome a baby. Whether he was just being cheeky or actually dropping a hint for Bachelor Nation, Matt James’ Instagram sparked so many rumors that Rachael Kirkconnell may be pregnant.

