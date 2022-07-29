Community Spotlight: Dana M. Rosser

What would our lives be like if we could no longer depend on our most cherished friendships? The people who know us best, who have been there through our ups and downs, and share a history with us? For many people living with dementia, this is a reality. Over 500,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia, and a diagnosis often leads to a loss of friendships and social opportunities. The reactions of friends greatly affect the experience of someone living with dementia. When friends distance themselves because they don’t know what to say or presume they no longer know how...

3 DAYS AGO