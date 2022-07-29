ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Community Spotlight: Dana M. Rosser

By GMCR KURU 89.1 FM
gmcr.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
gmcr.org

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: The Creative Process

The creative process is the time, space, and tools you need in order to create your art. In our digital era of immediate gratification, the art maker is often encouraged to create art hastily. Maintaining an audience’s attention is prioritized over the actual quality of the work. In that way, capitalism and technology conspire to prevent the artist from slowing down and taking time with their art. Still, it is our job as creatives to—as much as possible—provide ourselves with the time needed to make things that we love.
TheConversationCanada

Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth

What would our lives be like if we could no longer depend on our most cherished friendships? The people who know us best, who have been there through our ups and downs, and share a history with us? For many people living with dementia, this is a reality. Over 500,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia, and a diagnosis often leads to a loss of friendships and social opportunities. The reactions of friends greatly affect the experience of someone living with dementia. When friends distance themselves because they don’t know what to say or presume they no longer know how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy