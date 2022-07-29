Community Spotlight: Dana M. Rosser

gmcr.org
Difficult as it may be, stepping out of her comfort zone is what keeps Willow's creativity alive
Known for her forays into Pop and R&B as well as Pop-Punk, “I just love music,” Willow says. “I think my passion and appreciation, and respect for the craft allows me to be able to see all sides of it, all genres equally and beautifully.”
Songwriter U: The Creative Process
The creative process is the time, space, and tools you need in order to create your art. In our digital era of immediate gratification, the art maker is often encouraged to create art hastily. Maintaining an audience’s attention is prioritized over the actual quality of the work. In that way, capitalism and technology conspire to prevent the artist from slowing down and taking time with their art. Still, it is our job as creatives to—as much as possible—provide ourselves with the time needed to make things that we love.
Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth
What would our lives be like if we could no longer depend on our most cherished friendships? The people who know us best, who have been there through our ups and downs, and share a history with us? For many people living with dementia, this is a reality. Over 500,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia, and a diagnosis often leads to a loss of friendships and social opportunities. The reactions of friends greatly affect the experience of someone living with dementia. When friends distance themselves because they don’t know what to say or presume they no longer know how...
