California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox

Supply chain issues could keep some Florida neighborhoods without power for months after a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – As hurricane season hits its peak, Florida’s top emergency manager is warning of the potential for major electrical problems after a storm hits. “We’re in an area of which supply chain issues are becoming more and more of a problem,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. – Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at...
Deadline nears for state Homeowner Assistance Program
ORLANDO, Fla. – At the strike of midnight Saturday, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s successful Homeowner Assistance Program will stop accepting new registrations from Florida homeowners seeking financial help. Adam Callaway, the DEO’s deputy secretary of strategic business development, told News 6 that the HALF program, which started...
Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change. We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.
Dry, hot stretch continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The abnormal end-of-July dry period we started last week continues Sunday. Other than stray, short-lived downpour or thunderstorm, mainly west of Orlando, most of Central Florida will be dry. Highs Sunday return to the mid-to-upper 90s inland and the lower 90s along the coast. [TRENDING: 7...
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
