Applicants Wanted for City Commission Openings Including Two Youth Positions

National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
Beautify Goleta Volunteers Collect More than 700 Pounds of Trash
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce its Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event on July 30, 2022, was another huge success! Five community cleanup locations were attended by 80 volunteers who collected 734 pounds of trash to prevent it from polluting our neighborhoods, creeks, and ocean. In addition to trash collected, the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight also collected 7,967 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items! Check out KEYT’s coverage of the event online.
Nipomo is a haven for wealthy retirees. How about more housing for local workers?
What matters more, oak trees or affordable homes? | OPINION
Massive Funk Zone Development Moves Forward Amid Public Disapproval
The large-scale "SOMOfunk" project proposing to take over an entire block of the Funk Zone moved one step further despite loads of public comments expressing disapproval. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review (ABR) completed the concept review Monday night which drew nearly 200 verbal and written oppositions to the four-story, mixed-use building aiming to demolish and rebuild the entire block cornered by Santa Barbara Street, E. Mason Street, Gray Avenue, and E. Yanonali Street.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday
For the first time in three years, Santa Barbara is having a Fiesta! And this Wednesday, as is tradition, the official opening of the five days of Fiesta will be held at Mercado De La Guerra counting down to the opening of the Mercados at 11 am. Everyone is cordially...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc
LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc. Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and are booked one to two weeks in advance. Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could The post Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LVMC Community Update, July 29, 2022
This week our CEO updates the community on COVID Comments, Vaccinations, Patient Satisfaction and Patient/Family Feedback, and Narcan (Naloxone) Distribution. (July 29 was apparently a “slow day” in history) 1899 – First motorcycle race (Manhattan Beach, NY) 1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell formed the Boy Scouts in...
Santa Maria PD inviting the community to National Night Out event
Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.
Planned burn will target 100 acres at Vandenberg Space Force Base
A firefighter training operation that will burn 100 acres of grassland at Vandenberg Space Force Base will kick off this month.
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Goleta man for lewd acts with a child and are reaching out to the community to identify any additional survivors. On May 3, 2022, detectives began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child that occurred at the suspect’s business in the 200-block of Pine Avenue in Goleta prior to 2019. As a result of their investigation into this initial report, detectives arrested the suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes (also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo) on a warrant for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 (felony). Reyes is being held on $500,000 bail at the Main Jail.
Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have identifieded two young adult suspects in relation to the theft and burning of Pride flags that has taken place in the Santa Ynez Valley over the past several days. The post Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Murder Victim Apparently Ends Up All Alone
Phew. I’m so relieved that the eye-popping inflation we’ve been experiencing for the last six months is just “a transition into stable and steady growth.” Life may be easier when you’re delusional, but the bills are still bills in a recession by any other name.
Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit
13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
2 facing hate crime charges after stealing, burning pride flag in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is recommending hate crime charges be filed against two people who allegedly admitted to stealing several pride flags from a small community in Southern California wine country. One flag was stolen on or around Thursday, July 28 in the town of Los Olivos, a small community located in the […]
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The post Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions. The post Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver
A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
$3 million bail for alleged killer
July 16, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Another indication that the effort by several California municipalities to extend “Happy Hour” from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. might not be such a wonderful idea came on the night of July 2 nd , when Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Santa Maria Dispatch Center received reports of a shooting victim outside of Louie B’s Bar in the City of Santa Maria.
