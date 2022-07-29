www.westkentuckystar.com
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
FEMA teams to survey flood damage in St. Louis Monday
A statement from the Governor’s office says they’re hoping the visit will confirm the need for a federal Disaster Declaration. In advance of the visit, the Missouri Emergency Management Agency has been documenting damage.
EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go. In St. Louis, the paved city...
KSDK
St. Louis Forecast: Overcast with scattered showers and storms Sunday
Temperatures get up to mid80s and tonight will cool off. It gets hot the rest of the week in the 90s and very humid.
Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?
ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Overcast and cooler Saturday
Temperatures will stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday before increasing to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Rain is expected to reach St. Louis Saturday night.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
tncontentexchange.com
A look back: The relentless, withering heat wave of 1936 killed 479 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS • The hot spell of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces. Relief didn't last. A drought that burned the Plains and Midwest restoked itself,...
Rainfall totals: Hardest-hit STL suburbs from Tuesday and Thursday
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Deer Creek overwhelmed by rainfall, leading to widespread flooding near Maplewood
Heavy rainfall caused Deer Creek to spill over Thursday afternoon, flooding much of the city and neighboring areas.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
KMOV
Severe rain causes more flooding across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flash flooding was seen across St. Louis during heavy rains Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s flooding comes days after historic rainfall caused evacuations across the region. When heavy rains started falling Thursday around 3 p.m., roads quickly became impassable. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near...
PHOTOS: Flash flooding (again) slams the St. Louis region
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slams the St. Louis region for the second time in three days, as flooded roads have posed risks in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and slightly beyond.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Spot showers and storms, but mostly dry Sunday
Temps will be in the low 80s Sunday with chances of showers. Monday heats up and it'll stay hot and humid for most of the week.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Few showers and storms south of St. Louis
Dangerous heat is expected to make its way into St. Louis this week, but this weekend is much cooler. Rain will likely avoid St. Louis until tomorrow.
kbsi23.com
Flooding in the St. Louis area may cause delivery issues for Cape county
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- This week the St. Louis area was hit with record breaking rain fall and flash floods, leaving behind significant damage to homes and businesses. The St. Louis Police Department also confirmed two deaths as a result of the severe weather. The impact is also being felt...
Rain damages 35 SLPS schools
ST. LOUIS — SLPS is scrambling to repair 35 buildings after this week's flood damage. Soldan High School was flooded so high the water covered its cafeteria chairs on Thursday afternoon. St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) director of communications said this shows just how powerful these floodwaters are. "Had...
tncontentexchange.com
Half of St. Louis Public schools damaged in Thursday's sudden rainstorm
ST. LOUIS — Jessica Lang was in the building with a handful of other employees when water started rising Thursday afternoon in the cafeteria at Soldan International Studies High School. “It just happened so fast,” said Lang, an office clerk. In all, 35 public city schools were damaged...
