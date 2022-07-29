ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go. In St. Louis, the paved city...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?

ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County

“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Severe rain causes more flooding across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flash flooding was seen across St. Louis during heavy rains Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s flooding comes days after historic rainfall caused evacuations across the region. When heavy rains started falling Thursday around 3 p.m., roads quickly became impassable. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Rain damages 35 SLPS schools

ST. LOUIS — SLPS is scrambling to repair 35 buildings after this week's flood damage. Soldan High School was flooded so high the water covered its cafeteria chairs on Thursday afternoon. St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) director of communications said this shows just how powerful these floodwaters are. "Had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

