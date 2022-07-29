Musk Files Defense Under Seal as Twitter Trial Set for Oct. 17

news.bloomberglaw.com
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Donald Trump Slams 'Political' Decision to Drop 'Amazing' One America News
Verizon said that it would stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service from July 31.
DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says
Jesse Watters: Joe Biden proved he's compromised today
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning, highlighting what he believes is really going on behind the curtain on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Today, Joe Biden proved to "Primetime" that he's compromised. He's not really in charge. Biden's...
Trump-backed Arizona governor candidate claims election fraud ahead of primary
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is claiming election fraud less than a week before the Arizona GOP primary election. When speaking to the North Valley Constitutional Republicans earlier this week, Lake told supporters “we’re already detecting some fraud” but didn’t provide any evidence to back up her claims.
'Donald Trump Needs to be Indicted and Charged' Over Jan. 6—Trial Attorney
Lawyer Christa Ramey said others may use the "same playbook again" to try overturn future elections if the former president is not charged.
Even more Jan. 6 text messages are mysteriously missing
Even under the best of circumstances (that is: not in the midst of a seditious national crisis of its own making), the Trump administration wasn’t exactly the gold standard when it came to record-keeping. So there’s a perverse sense of underwhelming obviousness with the ongoing spate of revelations that a number of potentially crucial White House documents from the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, are, evidently, missing.
Kinzinger Calls Cruz 'Utter Fraud' After He Defends Vote Against Veterans
The Republican congressman said on Saturday that the GOP senator is a "charlatan clown."
Fox Host Confronts Trump Pick Tudor Dixon on Backing Stolen-Election Claim
Dixon is running to challenge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November's midterm.
Trump Must Be Charged for 'Crimes' or They'll Be Repeated: Glenn Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said that not indicting Trump would give future presidential candidates "permission to do everything" the former president did.
Lynch: The marriage of LIV Golf and Donald Trump is the stuff schemes are made of
So much of the commentary about LIV Golf has focused on what it is not—as in, not a conventional tour, not a familiar schedule, not 72 holes, not a regular tee time format, not requiring good play for good pay, not on broadcast television, not well-attended by fans and not deterred by mass executions. Only with its third tournament, held this week, was it thrown into sharp relief what LIV actually is. Not for the first time, true character was revealed courtesy of an embrace by the baby-carrot fingers of Donald J. Trump.
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
White House Nominates Three for Tennessee US Attorney Spots (1)
List includes Spencer Fane partner, two current assistant US attorneys. A Spencer Fane partner was among three US attorney nominees for Tennessee districts announced by the White House on Friday. Henry Leventis, who focuses on litigation and dispute resolution at Spencer Fane’s Nashville office, is nominated to be a US...
JPMorgan Gold Boss No Spoofing ‘Mastermind,’ His Lawyer Says (1)
Defense lawyer says evidence shows Nowak was good trader, boss. Prosecutors allege gold desk used spoofing to manipulate price. precious-metals desk, isn’t the cheater and crook that federal prosecutors painted him out to be in a massive market-rigging case against him and two others, his lawyer told a jury in Chicago.
Trump 'Demonstrably Guilty' of Crime on Jan. 6: Laurence Tribe
The constitutional law expert alleged that there is "very strong evidence" of multiple crimes committed by the ex-president.
Ex-Obama Aide Blames School Theft on Ego Before Sentencing (3)
A former Obama White House aide was ordered to spend one year and one day behind bars for stealing $218,000 from a New York charter school network he founded -- a theft that he said was “driven in part by ego.”. Seth Andrew, who served as a senior adviser...
Ditch LGBTQ Health Bias Rule Suit From Boston, HHS Asks Court
Multiple lawsuits challenged Trump’s 2020 anti-gay bias rule. A lawsuit over a 2020 Trump administration rule interpreting Obamacare’s anti-discrimination section as not prohibiting bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity in health-care services should be dismissed, the Department of Health and Human Services told a federal court in Massachusetts.
Trade Secrets Case Misconduct Award Needs Details, 7th Cir. Says
Claims of decade-later trade secrets theft failed, court affirms. An engineering firm engaged in litigation misconduct in its failed trade secrets lawsuit, but a $2.4 million attorneys’ fees award needs closer inspection, the Seventh Circuit said. REXA Inc.'s rightfully lost its trade secrets and breach of implied-in-fact contract claims...
