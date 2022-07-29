Musk Files Defense Under Seal as Twitter Trial Set for Oct. 17

So much of the commentary about LIV Golf has focused on what it is not—as in, not a conventional tour, not a familiar schedule, not 72 holes, not a regular tee time format, not requiring good play for good pay, not on broadcast television, not well-attended by fans and not deterred by mass executions. Only with its third tournament, held this week, was it thrown into sharp relief what LIV actually is. Not for the first time, true character was revealed courtesy of an embrace by the baby-carrot fingers of Donald J. Trump.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO