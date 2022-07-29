monticelloexpress.com
Senior Dining
(Menus – Subject to Change) Thursday, Aug. 4 – Chicken wings, mashed potatoes and gravy, wax beans, fruit cocktail, milk. Friday, Aug. 5 – Loose meat on a bun, marinated carrots, macaroni salad, cinnamon apple sauce, cookie, milk. Monday, Aug. 8 – Barbecue ribette, party potatoes, Brussels...
Farmers Market
The hot weather has surely made our gardens grow! We will be seeing more corn, melons, tomatoes, potatoes, and summer squashes, along with beans, beets, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, dill, onions, peppers and more. Despite the heat bakers have been busy preparing cookies, breads, fruit crisps, pies, cinnamon rolls, kolaches and cakes. Crafters have been making beautiful items that make great gifts. We have something for everyone.
» County hears potential size, cost for new law enforcement center
Representatives from Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering, Michael Lewis and Steve Davis, provided an update on their study of the courthouse, during the July 19 Jones County Supervisor meeting. Over the last several months, Shive-Hattery has been conducting interviews with county employees and department heads, and assessing the Jones County Courthouse....
