The hot weather has surely made our gardens grow! We will be seeing more corn, melons, tomatoes, potatoes, and summer squashes, along with beans, beets, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, dill, onions, peppers and more. Despite the heat bakers have been busy preparing cookies, breads, fruit crisps, pies, cinnamon rolls, kolaches and cakes. Crafters have been making beautiful items that make great gifts. We have something for everyone.

SCOTCH GROVE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO