forums.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
[GAME] The X Factor: Ultimate Star Part 4
This series is the Ultimate comeback series part 4, where we will see previous contestants who have made it through to the Live Shows on The X Factor Games before but were eliminated before the Final, giving them a second chance at being crowned the winner!. Auditions. I have selected...
digitalspy.com
Forgotten UK number-ones
Which UK number ones have been erased from most people’s memories?. Oxide & Neutrino - Bound 4 Da Reload (Casualty)
digitalspy.com
Grease Special
Ir says it aired on the 9th of July this year, but I can’t find any more information about it online. Please let me know if you saw it. Nope, that’s just some troll on IMDB making things up- there’s no trace of it anywhere else. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
Kate Bush At The BBC
Anyone watch this compilation of Kate's performances on the BBC from the seventies and eighties? It brought back a lot of memories, her first appearance on TOTP in 1978, an apperance on Saturday Night At The Mill where she played two album tracks, and clips from a special she did in 1979. Some of the music was an acquired taste and has dated, but the better known hits still sounded excellent. Also loved the appearance on Wogan from 1985 with Running Up That Hill, where the band bash along on drums and she fires a bow and arrow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digitalspy.com
Will George Ezra inherit the beacon of blandness and over saturation from Ed Sheeran ?
I despise the beige and bland bilge that Ed Sheeran has released and which commercial radio ensures we cannot get away from. But these days every corner I turn and everywhere I go I hear a new titan of tedium in George Ezra. If I hear green green grass one more time I think I will lose my mind, or nod off at the wheel, or possibly both. A LOT of people are sick of the sight of Ed Sheeran , when his time to fade into the lower depths of a trash can comes, do you think George Ezra is the obvious candidate for replacing him ?
digitalspy.com
Love Island S08 E49: The Final - Monday 1st August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Previously... on Love Island... - Luca was annoyed that three couples voted for him and Gemma. - Tasha and Andrew's parents supported their relationship, but not without a mention of Coco. - Indiyah's family had a bone to pick with Dami as they ask him to "explain his behaviour" during...
digitalspy.com
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
digitalspy.com
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Where will you be watching the match today?
I’m watching at home with my Mum, Dad, auntie, uncle, cousin, my other cousin and her boyfriend (and also my best mate as well if he isn’t watching it with his mum and dad), my sister would probably koi in us too (despite the fact she isn’t a football fan), but she’s working from 16:00 this afternoon until 00:00 tomorrow morning.
digitalspy.com
What's your favourite Bruce Willis film?
As Bruce Willis retired from acting earlier this year due to the brain disorder aphasia, I thought I'd ask what you think his best film is. I can only include nine films (plus 'Other') so obviously may have missed your particular favourite. You may think the Die Hard sequels deserve to be included but I thought it's best to have a variety of different films in the options.
digitalspy.com
Bullets dodged
What are the times when you've been pleasantly surprised that a soap didn't go down an obvious story route?. Mine is that I was certain Whitney was going to come back from her solo honeymoon and declare she was pregnant with Callum's baby. Very happy to be wrong about that one!
digitalspy.com
Did Peggy really prefer Grant and Phil over Sam?
Sam complains a lot that Peggy preferred her brothers. If you think back to Sam’s return in 2009, Peggy babies her a lot. In 2005, she also did her best to stop Sam from going into prison over den’s death. I wouldn't say so, it just Phil and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Neighbours ending has Really hit me hard...
I have been thinking about the Neighbours ending since Friday and I think the reason its hitting differently is for a few reasons. Brookside finished when I was 16 years old and I remember it being sad and feeling emotional and like it was the end of an era. But 20 years have passed since then.
digitalspy.com
Whose going home tonight ? The final hurdle before the final
Whose going to miss out on that final place on Tomorrows final ?. I personally think it is likely to be Paige and Adam. I’m okay with that . because at least Adam and Paige have been tactile and intimate with eachother eg kissing and cuddling. Bit of a...
digitalspy.com
PBS America SKY 174 Clock to air.
Ten second clock appeared at start of current break. White clock and text on Blue background. Not as tasteful as the old one's.
digitalspy.com
Death Becomes Her
It said a lot about Hollywood and women aging in Hollywood that's still true today. People forget it's groundbreaking effects, which it won an Oscar for. Which is a pity. https://www.goldderby.com/article/2022/death-becomes-her-30th-anniversary/. dee123 wrote: ». The film has just turned 30. Does anyone else like the dark comedy/horror cult classic?. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Amazon Music
I posted this query in the music forum but maybe it’s a bit too niche there as had no replies. Thought I would try here instead for some advice please. Does anyone have Amazon Music, the one that’s through Prime at no extra cost and not the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Under ‘library’ I used to be able to see, until yesterday, ‘my downloads’ tab with all the music I had downloaded to listen offline when out and about. The ‘download’ tab has now disappeared, with all my music. Anyone know what’s going on?
digitalspy.com
Mock the Week axed
The Sun is reporting that the BBC have axed Mock the Week. Will you miss it?. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Yep - always look forward to a...
digitalspy.com
What side show will ITV give BB?
I dunno as i dont watch Love Island. does LI have a side show? i'd rather have a 6pm show like BBLB then a 11pm BOTS. Love Island: Aftersun airs on a Sunday after the main show, and this is something I can see BB replicating. Maybe even presented by whoever fronts the live shows.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Actress quits
Millie Gibson has quit her role as Kelly Neelan and will leave in the Autumn. They certainly got their use out of the character. Best of luck to Millie. Now is the time to finally wrap up Gary's story - have him die protecting Kelly from all the thugs he has on his back. Have Kelly leave as she feels guilty and just wants to move on from Weatherfield.
Comments / 0