Orem holds last meeting on school district feasibility study

Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USABlogging TimeUtah State
Salt Lake City school board on verge of firing superintendent
Soon, perhaps as early as next week, the Salt Lake City school board is poised to potentially terminate the district’s first Black superintendent after he’s served barely a year on the job.
Heber City Council reviews land-owner’s challenge at proposed site of future high school
As plans for a new high school in Heber City take shape, the city council will address a land-use dispute one property owner has brought to its attention. The Wasatch County School District is behind one of several pending annexations that would bring land into Heber City. Once inside city limits, properties can access services such as city sewer lines.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
U-Talk: What is your opinion regarding the public transportation options?
“I’m definitely a proponent for all the public transportation that we can have. I think it’s great for the environment, also good for people’s pocket books. So I think we should increase public transportation for everyone, make it more accessible, and free even.” — Shuri Bunting, Provo.
Gates installed to slow bike traffic on busy Park City trails
The McLeod Creek trail begins at the Snow Creek Shopping Center. It crosses Meadows Drive and runs parallel to SR 224 into the Snyderville Basin. It's a popular multi-use trail for recreation, dog walking, and commuting. Silver Quinn’s trail runs behind the Park City Hospital along US 40. Bicycle traffic on the pathways can, at times, create safety risks due to the bike speeds, trail traffic, and the busy intersections it crosses.
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
UVU program assists students with intellectual disabilities
Paige Endicott always dreamed of attending college. But because of an intellectual disability, she wasn’t sure what her future would hold. “My older siblings were going to go to college, and to tell you the truth I didn’t think I’d ever go to college,” she said. “People with disabilities feel like they can’t go to college.”
New homeless resource center coming to Tooele
Groups in Tooele County are working to solve a problem of homelessness in their community through a one-stop-shop center.
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
Cindy Gleaves
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Cindy (Mary Cynthia Beagley) Gleaves, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Cindy was born on June 1, 1956, in Payson, Utah. She was the only daughter of five children to Grant Robert Beagley and Evelyn (Caras) Beagley. She was a pillar of strength for her family and left a legacy of love for her children, grandchildren, and all those she knew.
Lehi City Council votes to increase recreational fees
Those participating in recreational activities in Lehi this year will likely see an increase in fees this year. After a public hearing, the Lehi City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to amend the consolidated fee schedule , resulting in an increase to most recreational fees. Although it is early in the...
VIDEO: Wildfire burning on Utah County mountainside
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
Orem preparing for final public meeting on new school district plan
At 7 p.m. Thursday in the Orem Library Hall, the final of three public open house meetings to discuss a potential split of city schools away from Alpine School District will be held. DEC Services LLC with partners Paul McCarty and Michael Wankier signed a contract with the city March...
deseret.com
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
KSLTV
$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings
SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
Chipotle opens new Utah County location with drive-thru lane
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Chipotle fans can rejoice as a brand new location opens in another Utah city this August. The popular Mexican fast-food chain will be opening its newest location in Saratoga Springs on August 1. This restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” which is a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up […]
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
Man trying to burn spider started Springville wildfire, police say
UPDATED MONDAY 8/1/22 6:34 p.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested for the wildfire growing east of Springville after he allegedly was using a lighter to burn a spider. Deputies said when they first got to the fire around 5 p.m. Monday, they saw a man walking his dog in the […]
deseret.com
Save The Date For The 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Parade And Street Festival
September heats up with Hispanic Heritage Month. The autumn nights may feel a little longer and chillier, but don’t be fooled. Take Care Utah is ready to spice up September with the 7th annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival on September 10, 2022 at the Gateway in Salt Lake City from 11am to 8pm with the parade commencing at 11am. The parade and festival are free to the public.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
