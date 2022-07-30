Hall firefighters battle Gainesville house fire

Hall firefighters extinguished a fire Friday, July 29, that damaged a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Rescue responded around 3:50 p.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Wood Creek Place, where smoke and flames could be seen before firefighters arrived.

Fire department spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said residents made it out before firefighters got to the scene, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.