ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Hall firefighters battle Gainesville house fire

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Myf8Z_0gy6JMxR00

Hall firefighters extinguished a fire Friday, July 29, that damaged a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Rescue responded around 3:50 p.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Wood Creek Place, where smoke and flames could be seen before firefighters arrived.

Fire department spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said residents made it out before firefighters got to the scene, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Driver critically injured in Commerce crash

A single-vehicle wreck late Sunday night in Commerce critically injured the driver. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at 449 Borders Road. Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the crash. The report states the driver of a Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Borders Road when he left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The car reentered the roadway and left the opposite shoulder, where it struck a tree.
COMMERCE, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto

The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
ALTO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Accidents
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Gainesville, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Lavinia Thompson

Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body after

New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Fire Department#Accident#Wood Creek Place#The American Red Cross
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Killed In Saturday Wreck

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident Saturday night east of Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident and said they were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. The accident occurred around...
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gainesville man in jail after $2.8 million meth stash found in Hall County, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing several charges after investigators found $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine last week. Officials have been watching the activity of Jason Mark Ayers for a month, including the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WGAU

Jefferson Police search for suspect in attack on elderly man

There is an ongoing police search in Jefferson, where a 74 year-old Jackson County man was assaulted and left with a concussion: it was an attack that was apparently recorded on cell phone video and possibly posted to social media as part of an online challenge. The man says the attack happened on a street in front of Jefferson High School.
JEFFERSON, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Suwanee crime log — June 12-July 12, 2022

The following reports were filed by the Suwanee Police Department between June 12-July 12, 2022. All incidents occurred inside the city limits of Suwanee. Reports for simple battery were filed for locations in the 3900 block of Lake Ruby Lane, 300 block of Buford Highway, 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road (two incidents), 400 block of Golden Meadows Lane.
SUWANEE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
148
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy