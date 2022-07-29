Cool Down Killeen, Texas as Long Branch Park Splash Pad is Open

mykiss1031.com
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
365thingsaustin.com
Saber Tooth Zip Ride At Inner Space Cavern
Experience Inner Space Cavern’s newest attraction, The Saber Tooth! This tandem zip ride lifts you 130ft into the air and goes 30mph allowing for great views. Hidden for over 10,000 years, Inner Space Cavern is one of the best-preserved caves in Texas. It was discovered by a Texas Highway Department core drilling team in the spring of 1963 and was opened to the public in the summer of 1966.
momcollective.com
The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids
About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
Loose Screwz Car Club provides dozens of families with back-to-school supplies
Dozens of families lined up at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights for school supplies and backpacks.
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
fox44news.com
Mac House transitioning to a food truck business
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- July 30th was Mac House‘s last day of operation on Franklin Avenue, but don’t worry macaroni fanatics, they’re not going away for good. The Waco known Mac House is transitioning to a food truck business. With Mac House on wheels, they will transform...
KWTX
Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
Destination Central Texas: Topsey Exotic Ranch
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Drive-Thru Safari is one of many attractions at the Topsey Exotic Ranch that brings the zoo straight to you! The Friedel family has made the incredible wonders of the animal kingdom available curbside ever since 1988. The Ranch is a conservation wildlife park which is home to over […]
Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton
BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
CBS Austin
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 70 percent contained
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Several Central Texas agencies are fighting a brush fire south of Interstate 14 and west of FM-1670. This fire, named the “Dog Ridge Fire,” started on Thursday, July 28. The Central Bell Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 1:47 p.m. near the 2600 block of FM-1670. The initial report […]
TxDOT closes two outside mainlanes in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Two outside northbound I-35 mainlanes from Midway Drive to SL 363 in Temple will be closed, according to TxDOT contractors. Additionally, TxDOT has also will close the exit ramp to SL 363 (299) and the northbound entrance ramp just prior to SL 363. Closures will allow crews to safely complete repaving and milling work.
Raising Cane’s Helping Open Dog Park in Copperas Cove, Texas
We all love dogs don't we? Anytime I see a puppy video on social media, I just let it replay about five or six times. It's hard to resist the urge to ask any dog owner if I could pet their dog if they both walk by. If you share my fondness for these little four-legged pals, it might warm your hear to know that a popular chicken finger chain with a pup for their mascot is set to help build a new dog park right here in Copperas Cove, Texas.
Killeen, Texas Native Taking Part in Largest Maritime Warfare Exercise, RIMPAC
Central Texas has its share of greatness that leaves a mark across the world. People like Ciara and LaDainian Tomlinson are just two of the many we know from the Lone Star State. However, celebrities aren't the only people from the Killeen, Texas area making an impact. Some people are doing far more substantial things, and it's always great to be able to shine a spotlight on them.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
