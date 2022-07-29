Military Vets in Louisiana can carry a concealed weapon beginning August 1

www.kedm.org
There's a spotlight on the primary for AG in Arizona because of abortion
PHOENIX — There is a lot of confusion around what is legal in Arizona when it comes to abortion after Roe v. Wade. Arizona has an abortion law dating back to the 1800s, decades before it became a state. A debate around that law has moved the race for state attorney general into the spotlight.
Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers to Respond to Kentucky
At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are deploying to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following devastating flash flooding this week, Louisiana Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Shawn Schulze said. The Louisiana volunteers hail from throughout the state, including Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Denham Springs, Fort Polk, Jackson, New...
Here are the key primary election results from Arizona
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
The Michigan Republican primary for governor has been a bumpy ride. It ends today
LANSING, Mich. — For months, a group of Michigan Republicans has been jockeying for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November's general election, but it's been a rough time. There were once 10 candidates on the GOP side. Everyone was new to running for office. That...
Noodling — pulling a catfish from the water by hand — is now legal in Louisiana
And now to Louisiana, where some people like to fish by sticking their arms into murky water, feeling around for catfish and grabbing one by the mouth. It's called noodling, and a new law legalizing it goes into effect today. Kezia Setyawan of member station WWNO in New Orleans takes us to a lake to learn how it's done.
Louisiana's Little League World Series Champions to be celebrated at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum
They made history becoming the first Louisiana team crowned Little League World Series Champions in 2019. Now, a celebration of their achievement is on deck with a special exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. On Sunday, August 7, a new exhibit called The East Bank All-Stars: Making Little League History honoring the Jefferson Parish team is set to be unveiled during a private reception at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches.
