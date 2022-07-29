ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Military Vets in Louisiana can carry a concealed weapon beginning August 1

By KEDM Public Radio
KEDM
 4 days ago
www.kedm.org

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers to Respond to Kentucky

At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are deploying to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following devastating flash flooding this week, Louisiana Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Shawn Schulze said. The Louisiana volunteers hail from throughout the state, including Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Denham Springs, Fort Polk, Jackson, New...
KENTUCKY STATE
KEDM

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
KEDM

Louisiana's Little League World Series Champions to be celebrated at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum

They made history becoming the first Louisiana team crowned Little League World Series Champions in 2019. Now, a celebration of their achievement is on deck with a special exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. On Sunday, August 7, a new exhibit called The East Bank All-Stars: Making Little League History honoring the Jefferson Parish team is set to be unveiled during a private reception at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy