ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Stock#Adr#Iqiyi#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Iqiyi Inc Adr#Eps
Entrepreneur

3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential

Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance

Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022

U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Citigroup Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

17,201 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August

A short squeeze is a phenomenon wherein a sudden jump in a stock’s price forces short sellers to close out their positions (i.e., buy shares to cover their shorts). This buying to close shoots that stock’s price even higher, setting off a flywheel effect that can send shares soaring.
STOCKS
newsheater.com

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s stock price has collected 10.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE :ASPN) Right Now?. Plus,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy