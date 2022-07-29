A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO